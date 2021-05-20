EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board was hopelessly divided, the district’s administrators were unambiguously united, its superintendent endured another blistering verbal assault courtesy of the co-president of the teachers union, and nothing changed Wednesday night.
Mistakes were made — on that there was near-universal agreement — during a meeting that drew a virtual crowd that topped 100. Even the most informed participants offered dueling views of a process that was widely panned and effectively ended on the strength of Chairwoman Flor Diaz-Smith’s tie-breaking vote.
Though Diaz-Smith didn’t realize the import of her vote when she cast it Wednesday night, she snapped a 5-5 tie — ending a push to restore previously approved reductions to portions of part-time art and music positions.
The close vote capped a spirited hour-long discussion during which some board members echoed residents and faculty members who spoke moments earlier in railing against a decision that building-based principals unflinchingly backed.
Two weeks after being asked to reexamine the board-approved reductions and accompanying reassignments, principals — even one who has announced he will be stepping down at the end of the school year — stood by their previous recommendation. Though some acknowledged communication could have been better and the timing was unfortunate, all agreed the changes won’t result in a loss of student contact time in any school, despite a reduction of the equivalent of a half-time music position and a part-time art position.
Most of the music reduction was achieved through attrition and a plan to have one of the music teachers split time between elementary schools in Berlin, where she now works, and Calais, where the music teacher is leaving.
That change and the accompanying reduction to the part-time art position at Berlin Elementary School, was instantly controversial and helped fuel the Washington Central Educators Union’s recent “no-confidence” vote in first-year Superintendent Bryan Olkowski.
Wednesday's meeting opened with Berlin parents Chris Winters and Allison Levin renewing their call for the cuts to be reversed and faculty members, led by Kate McCann, taking fresh aim at Olkowski.
Winters said he feared the backwards decision could irreparably damage trust in the district by validating fears expressed by those — himself included — who were wary of the state-mandated merger.
“Please reject any proposal that reduces in any school without full transparency and buy-in from the communities,” he said. “Otherwise, you’ll be using exactly the same process that we were afraid of as we were moving toward consolidation.”
Levin agreed.
“You have the money, you have the opportunity, you have the choice for “Plan B’ even if the administration hasn’t provided you with one,” she said.
McCann, who teaches math at U-32 Middle and High School and is co-president of the union, blamed Olkowski’s “lack of transparency, poor communication skills, (and) failure to work collaboratively with the school community” for a decision she believed should be reversed and for the union’s loss of confidence in his ability to lead the district.
“Bryan Olkowski has single-highhandedly worked to undermine the collaborative and equity-based culture that our district has spent years developing,” McCann said. “His record this year reveals someone not interested in listening to others, but who is instead intent on disempowering administrators, teachers, parents and students by pushing his agenda as the only way forward without any process or student-centered approach.”
McCann’s wasn’t the only harsh critique of Olkowski and the process and those public comments set the stage for his brief remarks and the board discussion that followed.
Olkowski recounted a budget-building process that occurred amid economic uncertainty fueled by the pandemic and projections of out-sized tax increases for Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester. He said passing the budget and preserving jobs were priorities and through attrition and retirement both mission’s were accomplished with the exception of fractions of two positions — both at Berlin Elementary School.
Like each of the elementary school principals, Olkowski said he stood by the decision, but acknowledged issues with the process that satisfied the April 1 deadline in the teachers’ contract, but not by much. The board voted to approve the reductions in force during a special meeting on March 29.
“In hindsight ... this is not nearly enough time for effective and thoughtful communication,” Olkowski said, vowing to do better.
“I will continue to learn and adapt to the expectations related to informing stakeholders about leadership team decisions,” he said. “It is my hope that all stakeholders will work with me and the leadership team on this.”
For their part, board members expressed wildly different recollections of the budget development process. Though none indicated they knew what positions could potentially be affected, some, like Steven Looke and Dorothy Naylor, suggested the board wasn’t out of the loop until the last minute.
“None of this was a surprise to me,” Looke said. “I heard this and understood this in December. I don’t think we knew specifically what buildings were going to be impacted, but we knew what these cuts were, we discussed it, part of the discussion was the board preferred to know specifics … and that information wasn’t available.”
School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet said none of those conversations involved reductions in force that he learned of for the first time days before the special meeting at which they were approved on his motion.
"I feel sandbagged, I feel a little bit gaslit, I feel deceived, and not trusted to make appropriate decisions," he said. "I feel like information was kept from me to protect the passage of the budget because it was known that this would be a controversial topic and it was kept under wraps until the very last minute."
That’s one explanation.
Retiring Business Administrator Lori Bibeau offered another.
Bibeau reminded board members the budget she presented them in December reflected more than $390,000 in staff-related reductions. The thinking at the time was that a mix of attrition, including a board-approved early retirement option, and the non-renewal of some of the 42 “temporary contracts” approved for this year would negate the need for any reductions in force.
Bibeau said she didn’t realize until mid-March that there were no temporary contracts in art and music which elementary school principals have been discussing since 2018 would require minor reductions in force.
"This was not an intentional sleight of information or intentional act by any one party and the superintendent (Olkowski) wasn't even here when this conversation started,” Bibeau said. “I feel like somebody needs to say that."
Like Looke, Naylor said, the “reshuffling” of the allied arts programs at the elementary school level was consistent with her understanding of what was discussed in December and paraphrased elementary school principals’ shared scheduling concerns with respect to the board’s decision to earmark money for a district-wide strings program several months months before Olkowski was hired.
"Even if you give us all the violins in the world, we have to fit it into the day that is now demanding more time for literacy and math,” she recalled.
Naylor, who is stepping down later this month because she is moving from Calais to Bennington, acknowledged the process wasn’t perfect and concerns raised by Eno-Van Fleet and others on the board, on the district’s payroll and in the community, weren’t completely without merit. However, she said, none of them warranted overruling the unanimous recommendation of elementary school principals who knew it wouldn’t be popular.
"There have been mistakes made," she said. "Let's not beat a dead horse."
Though Eno-Van Fleet acknowledged the case the principals made on paper and at the meeting was “extremely convincing,” he said he would not support it.
"The process here has alienated many, many, many people. I am one of them," Eno-Van Fleet said. "So even though I find the argument (for the staff reductions) entirely convincing ... I'm going to vote to restore the cuts simply as a protest (because) I feel like this board was misled."
Eno-Van Fleet did — joining board members Chris McVeigh, Diane Nichols-Fleming, Lindy Johnson, and Jonathan Goddard in supporting McVeigh’s motion to restore the cuts. Looke, Naylor and board members Kari Bradley and Jill Olson opposed the motion and were joined by Diaz-Smith, whose vote was decisive.
