A bill that would allow more land to become enrolled in the state’s Current Use program is on its way to the Senate.
On Tuesday, the House passed H.687, “An act relating to eligibility of reserve forestland for enrollment in the Use Value Appraisal Program,” 100-40.
The Use Value Appraisal Program is the Current Use program. It allows landowners enrolled in it to have their property taxed based on the value of logging or farming operations on the property in exchange for limiting development.
Among the bill’s supporters is the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
Jamey Fidel, director of the council’s Forest and Wildlife Program, said Wednesday that one feature of the Current Use program is that lands enrolled in it must remain available for harvesting. There are some exceptions, and portions of a parcel with ecologically sensitive or important features can be left out, but generally they must remain as working lands.
“The way it’s been working now is if you have some of those features then you don’t have to log them, but you still have to do harvesting on a certain portion of your parcel in order to enroll, and what this really says is if your parcel is 30% these features, then you could go ahead and enroll the entire parcel into this old forest category to try and meet our statewide goals for having more forest in that condition, because we only have 1% now,” Fidel said.
A major goal of the proposal is to increase the amount of old forest in the state.
According to Fidel, the bill came about through the efforts of Michael Snyder, commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation and the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish, and Wildlife, the latter of which introduced the bill earlier this session.
The bill involves lands with “ecologically significant treatment areas,” or ESTAs.
“What this bill does is allow the owner of a parcel that is made of at least 30% of ESTA conditions, to enroll the entirety of that parcel into the reserve forest category,” said House Rep. Seth Bongartz, D-Manchester, a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish, and Wildlife, on Feb. 25, speaking about the bill before the House on its second reading. “The idea is to generate some blocks of old forest with parcels that have those particularly important ecological conditions at the core of the program like maintaining biodiversity, carbon sequestration, et cetera.”
Bongartz said the Current Use program was conceived about 40 years ago and has worked well to preserve Vermont’s forested lands
“But, at the time the program was conceived more than 40 years ago nobody was thinking about invasive species, climate change, increased flooding, carbon sequestration, carbon storage, and the need for biodiversity,” he said. “The use value program was about retaining forest blocks coupled with intelligent management of these forests for the production of forest products. To that end the program has succeeded beautifully but we’ve learned a lot since then.”
Among what’s been learned, according to Bongartz, is the importance of the role old, mature forests play in combating climate change and protecting soil and water quality. He said the Vermont Conservation Design calls for 9% of Vermont’s forests to be returned to “old growth” status — an increase of 8%.
“Historically, the vast majority of Vermont’s landscape was old forest and it is the original habitat condition for many species,” he said. “The state’s native flora and fauna that have been here prior to European settlement are adapted to this landscape of old, structurally complex, forests. The complex, physical structure of old forests creates diverse habitats many of which are absent or much less abundant in younger forests.”
Fidel said the bill as passed by the House is a fairly modest change. Besides some opposition from those worried it would curtail the timber industry, others felt the bill doesn’t go far enough. While he’s not sure which Senate committee will tackle the bill first, the hope is that it garners the same level of support it got in the House.
“There will be a number of priorities for the Senate, hopefully this will be one, to advance this,” Fidel said. “It is aligned with the report that came from the Climate Council and their recommendations on strategies that are needed and it does align with implementing Vermont Conservation Design which really is our blueprint for maintaining the resilient landscape in Vermont.”
