While it’s not likely to gain traction, a Newport lawmaker has proposed a bill that would prohibit the sale of tobacco products that use single-use filters.
House Rep. Woodman Page, a Republican, introduced H.602 last week. It’s been sent to the House Committee on Human Services. The bill has eight co-sponsors, split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
“This bill proposes to prohibit the sale in Vermont of tobacco products, including cigarettes, utilizing single-use filters,” the bill reads.
“Here in Newport City, we used to have a woman who would clean up our downtown by picking up garbage on the street, which included cigarette butts, and every year our local rotary club, to honor this woman, walks around Newport picking up garbage, including cigarette butts,” said Page, citing litter as one of the main reasons he introduced the bill.
“Years ago, I had a summer job at Ethan Allen, and a number of my colleagues did as well, trying to raise money to go to college, and at times at the Ethan Allen furniture company they found it difficult to keep us engaged in work, and I remember one summer where there was an outdoor area where the workers would be at, and we had to pick up all the cigarette butts in that area, and I just remember what a dirty, filthy thing it was,” he said. “And I also came from a family where my father smoked, and I think it was pretty common, once you were done with your cigarette, to just throw it out the window.”
Written in the bill is the claim that the material cigarette butts are made from doesn’t biodegrade and introduces harmful toxins to the environment.
“Cigarette filters do not improve the safety or healthfulness of cigarettes; in fact, the U.S. Surgeon General has noted an increased risk of lung cancer associated with filtered cigarettes,” reads the bill. “Filters allow smokers to inhale more frequently and more deeply from cigarettes, drawing carcinogens deeper into the lung tissue.”
He’s referring to a 2014 report from the surgeon general that makes those claims about filtered cigarettes.
“I think they’re all filtered, as far as I know,” he said, adding that were the bill to become a law, it would apply to most cigarettes being sold now. “It’s highly unlikely this bill is going to pass, but certainly it will bring some attention to the issue.”
He was surprised the bill was referred to the House Committee on Human Services, figuring it would start in the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife.
The bill, as it has been introduced, contains no provisions for enforcement, or penalties, according to Page.
The bill claims cigarette butts account for most of the world’s litter, with 4.5 trillion butts, equal to 1.5 billion pounds of trash, generated annually. Similar claims are made by Truth Initiative (truthinitiative.org), a national nonprofit health organization created to end tobacco use.
“Efforts to prevent cigarette butt litter by educating consumers have failed,” the bill claims. “Littering is often considered by smokers to be part of the smoking ritual, with 75% of smokers reporting disposing of their cigarettes on the ground or out of a car door or window.”
Rep. Ann Pugh, D-South Burlington, is chair of the House Committee on Human Services. She said her committee has looked at the bills it plans to move ahead with this session, and H.602 wasn’t one of them.
Because this is the second year of the biennium, she said, the bill will have to be reintroduced next year if it’s to get anywhere.
