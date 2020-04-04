Large grocery stores have made significant changes to how they operate as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Todd Bullen, vice president of retail operations at Hannaford Supermarkets, said Thursday the chain is doing things differently with its employees, customers and supply chains.
“All the hourly associates are getting $2 more per hour for each hour worked as an appreciation for all they’re doing for us,” he said. “As you can imagine, if you drive by any one of our stores, we are seeing unprecedented sales in the last few weeks, and we are certainly hiring temporary help to better handle the demand and to also better support our associates that are working so hard and get them the breaks they need and keep them safe and healthy.”
He said anyone looking for temporary work should visit hannaford.com to learn if the store nearest to them is hiring. He said most are, but it’s best to check.
The store also has changed its sick leave policies, he said.
“We definitely relaxed our attendance policies, our associates are our Number One focus, so if our associates are out for whatever reason they need to be at this point in time we’ve relaxed our policy,” he said.
Hannaford employees can get up to two weeks paid sick leave, he said. Should one test positive for COVID-19, associates who may have had close contact with them would be notified, and the store will seek the guidance of local, state, and federal health officials for what do to next. Bullen said that would likely involve sanitizing the area the person worked, or more ,if necessary.
Screens have been installed at checkout counters, and the checkout procedure has been altered to limit physical contact, he said. Customers are asked to keep at least six feet apart from one another as well.
Bullen said he’s been pleased with how well customers have responded to the new practices.
The company also announced that it has donated $250,000 to food shelves in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and New York. Of that, $25,000 went to the Vermont Foodbank.
Shaw’s has taken similar COVID-19 measures, according to an email from Teresa Edington, Shaw’s external communications manager.
“Our associates are truly the people to thank for keeping our stores and pharmacies operating to provide an essential service for our customers and the communities we serve,” reads her statement. “That is why we announced that our front-line associates will receive a temporary $2 per-hour-worked appreciation payment, above and beyond their regular hourly pay and overtime.”
Like Hannaford and others, Shaw’s has installed plexiglass screens at its registers and is encouraging social distancing in a number of ways.
According to Shaw’s, its stores are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the first hour on Tuesday and Thursday being restricted to senior citizens and others who have a greater risk when it comes to the virus. It also has pick-up and delivery options, which can be found at the website, shaws.com.
At Hannaford, the hours have been changed to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Senior citizen and at-risk shopping hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
According to its website, all Price Chopper locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. is reserved for seniors and other at-risk groups.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
