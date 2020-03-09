BENNINGTON — People living in the first Vermont community with a presumptive case of the novel coronavirus are reacting by taking more precautions and spreading information.
“Today has been really quiet,” said Karson Kiesinger, reference librarian at the Bennington Free Library. “I know it’s because the weather is gorgeous.”
Kiesinger said the library is keeping extra bottles of hand-sanitizer around so as not to spread the disease, and staff is directing anyone with questions to the state Department of Health.
She said the library’s website also links — bit.ly/0309Library — to a page put up by the state Department of Libraries with information and links to sources about the virus.
“I’m not seeing too much panicking, honestly,” Kiesinger said, adding that the library typically takes extra precautions during flu season to curb the spread of illness like the flu.
The Department of Health, and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, announced over the weekend that an adult patient at the Bennington hospital was admitted to its Emergency Department on Thursday with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. They were placed in isolation and tested for COVID-19. Early results from the Department of Health came back as presumptive positive.
School preparations
A visit to the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union’s website leads to a pop-up message from Superintendent James Culkeen.
“We are waiting for instruction from the Vermont Department of Health and Vermont Agency of Education and will follow their guidance and instruction,” it reads, and contains links to more information about the virus and where to turn to learn more.
“We continue to recommend that you use common disease prevention measures as the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many of the precautions that help prevent other respiratory diseases, like colds and the flu, can also help keep an illness like COVID-19 from spreading,” the district statement reads. According to the school, its custodial staff is cleaning hard surfaces throughout its facilities.
“As the course of this virus progresses, we do expect, and are prepared for, more cases of the COVID-19 to appear in Vermont. In preparation, we are in daily communication with the Vermont Department of Health and Vermont Agency of Education,” the school said in a statement, encouraging people to follow its Facebook page and website for updates.
The district includes Mount Anthony Union High school, Mount Anthony Union Middle School, Bennington, Monument, and Molly Stark, Shaftsbury, Pownal and Woodford Hollow elementary schools.
According to the Associated Press, four schools in Vermont have closed over coronavirus concerns. Among them: Allen Brook School, and the Williston Central School were closed on Monday. A staff member had been staying in a hotel outside Vermont in February where there were confirmed COVID-19 cases. Schools in the Twin Valley Unified Union District, in Wilmington, also were closed Monday.
The Twin Valley district is part of the Windham Southwest Supervisory Union. Superintendent Barbara Anne Komons-Montroll released a statement Monday saying the Twin Valley schools, and schools in Stamford, Southern Valley at Halifax, and Southern Valley at Readsboro, were closed Monday out of “an abundance of caution.”
“We have taken the day to gather information, to clean and disinfect our facilities and buses, and to determine ways we can limit risk of exposure for our students, families and staff,” she said.
She said the district learned Sunday that students and families in the community had some exposure to people who’d tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. In a follow-up email, she said the district is near Bennington, as well as places in northern Massachusetts, where presumptive positive cases also have been reported.
Schools in Stamford, Southern Valley at Halifax, Southern Valley at Readsboro, and Twin Valley will be on a two-hour delay for Tuesday. Teachers and staff will meet at 8:15 a.m. to share information and learn “new expectations for sanitation and building procedures for limiting potential exposure.”
Church and faith
Father Bob Wiseman of Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church, said the St. Patrick’s Day dinner, scheduled for Saturday at the church, has been canceled due to concerns about spreading coronavirus.
Wiseman said it was a difficult decision to make, as the event is typically a successful fundraiser and attendees have a good time.
As far as church services go, he said the Bennington church is taking direction from Bishop Christopher Coyne, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington. According to the diocese’s website, as of March 4 Coyne put parishes on notice to temporarily stop offering communion from the cup. The Sign of Peace at Mass should also no longer involve physical contact, at least until further notice, and holding hands during the Lord’s Prayer should also stop for now, the site states.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.