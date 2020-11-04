A Barre man who pleaded guilty in July to a federal hate crime charge for harassing a Hispanic family, including three minors, in Barre in July 2019 was sentenced on Tuesday at a hearing of the U.S. District Court for Vermont in Burlington.
Stuart Kurt Rollins, 59, of Barre, was indicted in federal court in Nov. 2019 for two hate-crime charges.
Rollins was sentenced Tuesday to the time he has already served and three years of supervised release. He has been held in prison since Nov. 27 so he has served almost a year.
Rollins is the first person charged with a federal hate crime in Vermont.
On July 29, 2019, Rollins threatened to burn down the home of a Hispanic family, while they were inside, exposed himself to family members and shouted racial and ethnic slurs. Also, he told them he wanted to get (the family) off (his) street,” told them to “go back to Mexico” and told them “you Mexicans don’t belong on this street.”
A sentencing memorandum from the government said the father who was threatened heard Rollins threaten to set fire to his wife.
“Trump is trying to get rid of you all, and I’m going to help him,” Rollins said, according to the memo.
Rollins later told the family, “I am going to build a wall.”
During Rollins’ arraignment, U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy said he was concerned Rollins has claimed he was hearing voices but stopped attending mental health counseling at Washington County Mental Health.
Also, Conroy said Rollins had a criminal record that showed a history of violence as well as alcohol and substance-abuse problems.
Assistant Public Defender David McColgin said federal authorities should “not use the criminal justice system for what is clearly a mental health problem.”
The government’s sentencing memo said the time served sentence “appropriately account for (Rollins’) mental health issues and serve the interest of public safety by separating (Rollins) from the victims.”
The memo notes that Rollins has a history of violent convictions, including assaults and crimes against children, but also “suffers from a serious mental health condition.”
Rollins submitted a letter to the court dated Sept, 1.
Rollins wrote that drugs and alcohol made “poor decisions much worse” but said blaming his history on mental illness and alcohol was a “cop out.”
“But the truth is that I spent most of my life being self-centered and rebellious with little consideration of others. … To make a long story short, it’s understandable how I could be disliked,” he wrote.
Rollins called his recent case “my surprise arrest by the feds” but said during his most recent counseling, “this time I actually listened.”
“I was so sick of my life that almost anything would (have) been better,” he said.
A memo supporting the plea agreement from Steven Barth, an assistant federal public defender who represented Rollins quoted Rollins’ letter.
“Mr. Rollins’ insight into his own behavior is reason for hope that he will turn his life around,” Barth wrote.
In a statement, Christina Nolan, U.S. attorney for Vermont said her office will work to end hate-based crimes when they violate federal law and “will not hesitate to take action.”
“Violence in the form of federal hate crimes is antithetical to our core values of freedom, unity and equality. (Rollins’) threats here made a Vermont family feel unsafe in their own home, just because of their race and national origin. As this case shows, Vermont is unfortunately not immune to hate-motivated acts,” Nolan said.
The case was investigated by the FBI’s Albany division with assistance from the Barre City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jules Torti, and Trial Attorney Olimpia Michel of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division prosecuted.
