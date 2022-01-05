The following are remarks given by Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint following Gov. Phil Scott's State of the State address on Wednesday:
For nearly two years now Vermonters have been working so hard to hold their lives together. I’ve seen incredible resilience among my neighbors and constituents. I’ve watched thousands of Vermonters step up to pitch in and help their communities.
Frontline workers continue to keep our state running day after day–Teachers, healthcare workers, public employees, retail and hospitality workers and all the small businesses and non-profits that have kept serving and supporting Vermonters throughout this ongoing emergency.
Despite the scourge of the pandemic, we have food on our tables, we have medicine in our cabinets and our children are getting an education because of your dedication to your neighbors. Thank you for all you’ve done to hold us together.
Shortly before Christmas a family member of mine had a health emergency that required an ambulance run and a trip to the hospital. What a tremendous relief we felt that everything ran smoothly and she got the excellent medical care she needed. All too often we take these things for granted. We don’t stop enough to think of the people who make these systems of care run. These critical systems are made up of dedicated professionals, Vermonters, who fill vital jobs but who also have a calling to serve their communities. And we’re so fortunate they do answer the call to serve.
As legislators we also have a part in making sure that these systems keep running. Along with the executive and judicial branches, our citizen legislature serves Vermonters. The three branches of government are designed to be co-equal so we can act together as a system of checks and balances. Your legislature is not made up of professional politicians. We are your neighbors. We are citizens who run for office because we care deeply about our communities, our state, its people and its land.
We are former teachers, we’re business owners, retail workers, chefs, social workers, medical workers, attorneys and retirees. We come from all walks of life. We bring our family histories and our experiences with us. We also carry with us the stories of our constituents from our villages, towns and cities. We try our level best to do right by the people back home.
That means working hard on behalf of all of you, listening deeply to your experiences, fighting for what is best for our constituents, and knowing that we need to work with the other branches to do our best work.
The legislative session opened yesterday and the governor’s state of the state address is the beginning of our shared work. It is the start of a complex conversation between the executive branch and the legislative branch. A conversation that we’ll carry on throughout the session in hours of committee hearings and discussions with our constituents and members of your government. This is the third legislative session in which the pandemic is swirling around us.
I know I speak for so many Vermonters when I say, I thought we’d be on the other end of this emergency by now. But yesterday was another record breaking day of infections and we are not at all through the crisis. We have to continue working together to fight the pandemic and support a strong recovery. We must prioritize Vermonters’ health and well-being and support all the working families who are having such a tough time right now.
The core of the senate’s agenda this session will be about supporting Vermonters and their families. My top priority will be wisely investing the millions and millions of federal Rescue Plan dollars to improve the lives of Vermont’s working families.
I agree with the Governor that workforce is a central issue, and it’s one part of a series of interconnected challenges facing Vermonters. We need real and sizable investments, with much-needed policy support, in:
-- Addressing the housing crisis.
-- Continued investments in broadband and child care.
-- Protecting our climate and planet.
-- Pushing for more accountability in our criminal justice system.
-- Supporting our teachers, public employees, and their pensions.
We began critical work in these areas last session, and we must continue. The investments we make now must address the immediate needs created by the pandemic and its fallout but also create opportunities for Vermonters to thrive coming out of the emergency.
One of my biggest priorities this session will be addressing Vermont’s major housing crisis. Vermonters across the state struggle with housing costs, access, and stability. Businesses can’t recruit employees, workers can’t fill jobs, and individuals and families suffer. As the governor said, and I agree, housing policy is workforce policy.
In the fall and early winter the Speaker and I held listening sessions around the state. The “Investing in Vermont’s Future” tour was an engagement process that enabled us to hear directly from 1,400 Vermonters. What we heard from every corner of the state was–that despite big investments in housing over the past few sessions, we still need housing at every level — from emergency transitional housing to affordable rentals, houses that first-time buyers can afford and supported housing for seniors. Over the next three years, we’ll be investing $250 million in building and rehabbing more housing, but we must use other policy tools too. I look forward to tackling the safety and availability of rentals, the continued development of downtowns and villages, and pathways to homeownership for more Vermonters.
We heard a lot this afternoon about the workforce shortage that greatly impacts businesses and families across the state.
This is affecting every single sector of the economy and it is being felt across the country. What I’ve been hearing from Vermonters is that it is particularly difficult among the caring professions that keep our families and communities running -- nurses, child care providers, educators, mental health professionals, and professionals who support Vermonters with physical, cognitive or behavioral challenges. We also see sizeable shortages in the hospitality sectors and in the trades.
We will continue to invest in higher education, training, and development programs for key professions, and work to identify new tools to help businesses recruit and retain employees. But we also know this is a time for our education and training systems to be reimagined. We can break down the siloed thinking that says we should have two systems, one for trades and one for academics. We must have a technologically fluent and adaptable workforce coming out of our K-12 system -- whether they also master a traditional trade, or an emerging technology like electronic aviation, or choose to pursue a post-secondary degree.
Because of the federal funding, we have resources to make systemic changes now, while making strategic short-term impacts in critical areas. This is an all hands on deck moment. And we welcome ideas from all our partners in Vermont’s economy.
We know we must also address Vermonter’s concerns about affording high energy bills, and about what kind of planet our children will inherit. The immediate recommendations of the Vermont Climate Council offer an opportunity to address both issues simultaneously by investing a lot more money in the weatherization of homes, energy efficiency, and electrification. We must keep people and the planet at the center of what we do. We must lower costs for families and reduce dangerous emissions. And this work must be rooted in environmental justice. We have to ensure that those most impacted by a warming planet and environmental degredation are helped by our solutions.
The Senate will also take meaningful action on racial justice, by working to make sure that all Vermonters get their day in court and have access to judicial oversight if they are abused. The systems of justice we create and support must be accountable to all Vermonters.
Other important work we’ll do will be continuing to seek a shared solution that ensures a sustainable pension system for our teachers and state employees. And we must keep pushing for a secure retirement for all Vermonters so that every citizen has a safety net when they retire.
We’ll also set up a bipartisan, fair redistricting process that strengthens Vermonters’ trust in our democracy. And the legislature will finish our efforts to protect reproductive liberty in our state’s constitution and send the issue to the voters.
This session, the Senate will work hard to deliver meaningful results for the working families we represent. We want to make sure all Vermonters see their lives supported by our work. As Pro Tem, I will work with my colleagues to make sure we all stay focused every day on how to make important investments for the people of our state.
We’ll work in partnership with the House and the governor to get to work on behalf of all of you. We will easily agree on some policy goals and will have more contentious conversations about others. I’m sure on some issues we will agree on the end goal but may not think the same way on how to get there.
As I said a year ago–that’s all part of the lively, robust conversation that happens in a healthy democracy. And here in Vermont, we still have a healthy democracy.
We can continue to show the nation--and those who seek to undermine our democratic ideals--that our legislative work is done for the people. Not for soundbites, or ego or petty victories that come from demonizing each other.
Each day of this legislative session, through our shared work, we will, if we do it right, rebuild and sustain trust in our Green Mountain State’s hallowed democracy and make meaningful change for the people of Vermont.
