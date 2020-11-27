MONTPELIER — The governor acknowledged Friday that allowing school districts to ask children if they’d participated in any multi-household gatherings when they return from Thanksgiving break was not met well by all, but reiterated the need for it.
On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott announced that as part of the daily health check, school districts could add a question about whether a student had been to a multi-household gathering. If they had, the district could require them to learn remotely for two weeks or after seven days and a negative COVID-19 test. For a few weeks now, state health officials have urged Vermonters to avoid being near people outside their immediate household, in response to cases of coronavirus spiking in the state and across the country.
“Admittedly, there was a lot of reaction to this,” Scott said. “We saw it on social media, we’ve had many calls. I think you can chalk that up to either hitting a nerve, either a guilt-nerve or just a resistance-nerve, but the intent was really to protect Vermonters, and because we’re seeing so much community spread and had to put a stop to it somehow.”
He said a question about travel was already on the daily health check sheet, which itself is typically filled out online by parents themselves.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said on Wednesday there were 72 new cases of COVID-19 and three reported deaths. Two people died on Tuesday, one died Sunday. The youngest person to die was 76. The others were 81 and 94. Though he didn’t clearly indicate which was which, he said one died at a hospital, another in a long-term care facility and another at their home.
This brings the total number of Vermonters killed by COVID-19 to 67. Levine said there were 99 cases reported on Thanksgiving Day, with no deaths. As of Friday, there are 16 Vermonters hospitalized with COVID-19. Two are in the intensive care unit, and none are on a ventilator. No cases are under investigation.
Scott and Levine said they were pleased to read a New York Times article describing a survey showing about 27% of Americans planned to have Thanksgiving dinner with another household.
“Such surveys probably underestimate the reality, as people don’t always want to freely admit doing what they’ve been told not to do,” said Levine.
He noted that according to the survey, the regions with the lowest number of people planning to mix households over the holiday were Washington, D.C., Washington state, and Vermont, with each reporting about 20%.
Levine said he hopes the real rates are much lower, but the next seven to 14 days will tell.
He said he’s concerned about the number of cases being reported in long-term care facilities and that the Department of Health plans to increase surveillance, similar to what schools are doing.
Secretary of Education Dan French said the first phase of surveillance testing for school staff was completed last week. About 9,389 tests were administered, resulting in 21 confirmed cases of the virus.
The next phase will begin in December, he said, with one quarter of the state’s districts being tested on a weekly basis.
“Each testing group will include a sample of our districts from a broad geographical perspective, so we’ll have insight as to the prevalence of the virus across the state on a weekly basis from the testing,” French said. “Surveillance testing will be an important strategy for us to ensure the safety of our schools during the holiday operations period that began with Thanksgiving and will extend to the first of the year.”
With regard to another sort of testing, French said it was learned this week that the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) test would be canceled this year. This is the one standardized test that occurs in all states, earning it the moniker “the nation’s report card.”
Vermont, French said, is now awaiting federal guidance before it makes a decision on how to proceed with its own Smarter Balanced Assessment test. French said it’s not known what school will be like in the spring when this test is normally administered.
“At the same time, we need to start planning for how to assess the impact of this emergency on the education of our students,” French said, adding that the hit to academics alone isn’t enough, that the state will have to find a way to assess the impact the pandemic has had on students’ emotional and mental well-being.
