BRANDON – A Brandon man, who has helped spark considerable local debate about gun rights, is facing federal firearms charges following a raid at his home by local and federal authorities, records show.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lodged Eric A. Grenier, 39, at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town on Friday afternoon, prison records show.
Brandon Police Chief Chris Brickell said about a half dozen firearms were found at Grenier’s residence and court records show he is a convicted felon. Grenier is due to appear in U.S. District Court in Burlington for his initial hearing on Monday, he said.
Brandon Police and ATF agents were visible conducting a search at 818 High Pond Road on Friday. Several marked police cruisers from Brandon and State Police along with some unmarked police vehicles were at the scene.
Agents wearing ATF gear were visible loading items into vehicles.
Brickell said Grenier had been invited to the Brandon Police Station for an interview about 11:30 a.m. As the interview ended Grenier was notified that he would be facing some state misdemeanor charges, the chief said. He also was informed that a court-approved search warrant was being executed at his home at that time, the chief said.
Brickell said an investigation by Brandon Police has been ongoing for several weeks regarding complaints of threatening behavior. The investigation, in conjunction with the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, led to the search warrant.
The chief said the investigation is continuing and no further information on the state charges would be released. Questions on the federal charges were referred to the U.S. Attorney’s office for comment.
One of Grenier’s neighbors, Michael Shank, wrote an op-ed piece published in the Rutland Herald on Wednesday claiming that Vermont condones bullying people of color and now pushing other people out.
“I’m selling my farm this summer. In fact, because the assault-weapon bullies are winning on my road, and I refuse to stoop to their level and weaponized myself to fight back,” wrote Shank, known in town as an activist, educator and volunteer.
He said the Vermont Department of Public Safety has failed to crack down on armed white extremists. Attempts to institute a noise ordinance “to contain the hours-long and erratic assault weapons use on my road,” he wrote.
“In states like Vermont, it’s easy to be an armed white extremist,” said Shank, who ran unsuccessfully for the Vermont Senate a year ago.
