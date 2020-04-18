Three new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, were announced by the Vermont Department of Health on Saturday, and 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state is reporting, as of Saturday, 38 deaths related to COVID-19. The total on Friday's daily update from the Vermont Department of Health was 35.
The health department posted on Saturday that 803 people had been diagnosed with COVID out of 12,566 tests. The total on Friday was 779 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
According to the health department, there were 32 people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment and 24 hospitalized while being tested for COVID-19. The reported numbers for hospitalization were unchanged from Friday's numbers.
On Friday, the health department announced itwould be releasing data about race and ethnicity on its dashboard at healthvermont.gov/covid19
“We recognized the need to include this information to help us understand how Vermonters were being affected by COVID-19, but in our earlier efforts to respond to the pandemic, race and ethnicity data was not always collected for each patient,” the update stated.
Last week, the Vermont NAACP, along with the ACLU of Vermont, Justice For All and the Human Right Commission, asked the health department to add racial and ethnic data to the daily update to monitor whether people of color were being disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
Friday's update from the Department of Health said that at the end of March, race was unknown in 73% of cases but by working with the Vermont Information Technology Leaders, or VITL that percentage has been reduced to 8%.
“Health equity exists when all people have a fair and just opportunity to be healthy – especially those who have experienced socioeconomic disadvantage, historical injustice, and other systemic inequalities. Therefore, our epidemiology team collaborated with (VITL) to cross-reference medical records to gain more robust race information about COVID-19 cases in Vermont,” the update said.
The data is expected to help prevent the spread of illness, improve care for patients and present a more complete picture of COVID in Vermont.
Vermont has already taken steps to create health equity.
Updated every five years, most recently in 2018, the Vermont State Health Assessment, which reports on what is known about the health status of residents, provides vital data for examining health inequities by race and ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation, disability, socioeconomic status and geography.
Also on Friday, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the health department, reported the findings of a working group of Vermont experts researching antibody tests.
The group found the tests that are currently available are not accurate or reliable enough to make decisions or recommendations to change individual or population-level behaviors. The group will continue reviewing the information periodically to see if there are improvements.
