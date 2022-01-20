Between the end of 2018 and the end of 2020, Vermont saw a 14% decline in the number of people working with children in a regulated setting, according to the group tasked with advising the government on the state of young children and their families.
Building Bright Futures is a public-private partnership that serves as Vermont’s Early Childhood State Advisory Council. For about nine years, it has released an annual report on the state of Vermont’s young children. The report is used by the administration, lawmakers and others in the early childhood sector for planning and policy making purposes.
“We have a lot of indicators and data that we track over time and there are changes that we make based on what is available and based on what people are interested in,” said Dora Levinson, research and data director at the partnership.
This is the ninth report BBF has released. It can be found at bit.ly/0121Report, the organization’s website.
“This is the third year that we’ve done a data spotlight. So the first year we did a spotlight on early childhood and family mental health, last year we did a spotlight on what we knew about COVID-19 and the impact on early childhood, and this year we did a spotlight on the early childhood workforce crisis,” said Levinson.
According to the report, 2.9% of Americans left their jobs in August 2021.
“This challenge seems particularly acute in Vermont, with a loss of 28,000 people from the labor force, which includes both those working and those looking for work, over the course of 15 months,” reads the report. “Vermont continues to struggle with maintaining its labor force as compared with neighboring states.”
Between August 2020 and August 2021, the labor force in Vermont shrank by 1.5%.
“This is in contrast to other states in our region, such as Massachusetts, which increased its labor force over this same period by 2.6%,” the report reads.
The report uses data from multiple, un-centralized sources, said Morgan Crossman, BBF executive director.
“One of the important things from a behind the scenes process perspective is that every year we’re working closely with state agency data stores and community partners that have access to data to build this repository or this compilation of data, it’s not just something that exists in one single warehouse,” she said. “So there isn’t an integrated data repository where all of this lives. That’s why this report is so critical and also why we created Vermont’s Early Childhood Data and Policy Center at vermontkidsdata.org.”
According to data from the Vermont Head Start Association, between April 2021 and September 2021, 14%, or 92 out of 664, of staff at Head Start and Early Head Start left their positions. It takes between three and six months to fill said positions, leading to staffing shortages, which can result in classes being under-enrolled or closed. This means 27% of the slots in Head Start and Early Head Start programs aren’t used.
The report looks at the mental health of young children and their families, an area that’s also impacted by the workforce issues.
“Similar to the challenges that appear to be facing the child care and early education workforce, Vermont’s early childhood and family mental health workforce is reporting record high vacancies and turnover rates,” the report reads.
There were 500 vacancies among Vermont’s designated mental health agencies, and specialized service agencies in June 2020. By August 2021, that number had climbed to 862.
“This sector of the workforce makes possible the critical mental health resources, services, and supports for Vermont’s young children and their families,” reads the report. “In addition to vacancies, there is a high rate of turnover.”
Fiscal year 2021 saw a 31% turnover rate in designated mental health, and specialized service agencies.
“While there has been fluctuations in the turnover rate between 19% and 31% over the last 10 years, the increased need and acuity paired with the turnover and vacancy rates are of particular note,” the report reads.
The report also highlights an often cited fact, that the labor shortage has impacted women more than it has men. According to data the report collected, in 2020, nationally, one in four women with children under 10 were considering leaving the workforce completely, compared to one in five men.
“This is reinforced by a recent survey conducted by a team of researchers from University of Massachusetts Amherst, Amherst College, and Indiana University and supported by four Vermont organizations which suggests that families with children are facing unique challenges during the pandemic,” the report reads, adding that 79% of survey respondents reporting disruptions to school and child care that affected their jobs, and 55% of respondents with kindergarten-age children reporting an extreme level of disruption.
Recommendations make up a large portion of the report. Among them, bolstering the state’s mental health workforce, addressing chronic inequities in the early childhood system, elevating the role parents play in decision-making, making more investments in the early child care system, and improving data gathering and collection.
