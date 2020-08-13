The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on animal shelters has been a mix of good and bad.
On the plus side, with many people out of work or working from home, they had more time to look after animals. The Rutland County Humane Society was among many shelters that saw a spike in people applying to foster pets up for adoption.
“I would say when COVID hit and everybody was staying home and hunkering down, the best thing for the animals was to get them into foster homes, and we had a lot of people offer to foster animals,” said Beth Saradarian, executive director of the humane society. “At one point, we had 139 animals in foster homes, dogs, cats, a mouse; we had rabbits, everything, really.”
The shelter added about 40 new people to its list of foster options, she said. It was closed to visitors for several months, necessitating the foster families.
“We knew it was going to be a while and it didn’t make any sense for the animals to sit in the shelter, because they’re prone to illness when they get stressed out,” she said.
Since then, several people who fostered animals chose to adopt the pets they took. Many have chosen to stay on as foster homes in the future.
“We still have lots of animals in foster care,” she said.
With the pandemic’s impact on the economy, shelters were bracing for an influx of surrendered animals, but that, so far, hasn’t happened.
“Our shelter, as well as most of them across the country, intakes dropped during COVID, during the March, April, May time frame,” said Saradarian. “There were some coming in but for the most part we didn’t see anybody that had COVID and had to give us their an or anything like that.”
Saradarian said it’s her understanding that the story is similar statewide.
Cathi Comar, executive director at Second Chance Animal Center in Arlington, said Thursday the number of foster people increased by nearly 100%.
“We received a lot of applications from people who wanted to part in our foster program,” she said. “We’ve been able to take in every kitten, mom with kittens and orphaned kitten since the beginning of the pandemic.”
Both shelters said they’ve had to lay off people during the pandemic.
“We had to lay staff off when COVID first hit and I have most of them back which is great,” said Saradarian. “Things are swinging in the right direction now and I think we’ll have a deficit for the year but it’s not catastrophic at all.”
Comar said Second Chance had to lay off eight people, but two have returned.
With the pandemic leading to the cancellation of events, shelters have also taken a hit to their fundraising efforts, however these weren’t necessarily crippling.
"We did have to cancel a couple of events,” said Saradarian. “Our Trails for Tails, our Pints for Pets, and a couple of others, the Blessing of the Animals, things like that.”
She said Yoga with Cats would be taking place Wednesday, however, it would be done via Zoom with the yoga instructor at the shelter and participants following along at home, with or without their pets.
“It didn’t hit us with the events, it hit us more so with the adoption center,” Saradarian said. “We weren’t doing adoptions for a couple months, so we took a hit there. We also do a lot of break-open tickets at the bars, and the bars were closed. Those were the two areas that were a big impact for us.”
She said the shelter has been able to run a successful GoFundMe campaign for a dog that came to the shelter in May.
Named King, his former owner couldn’t take care of him and his numerous health problems. He was diagnosed with mange upon intake, then it was discovered his right front leg had suffered a fracture and not healed property. While that was being treated, a problem with his elbow was discovered, followed by a positive heart-worm test. The shelter sought $8,500 for his treatment and has received most of it via GoFundMe and other donations.
“He’s a young fellow, he wants to romp around and play so we’ve had to keep him really quiet,” Saradarian said. “His coat looks great, he’s filled out, he looks so much better than when he came here.”
Comar said Second Chance canceled its planned events and its spring newsletter, but it doesn’t seem to have had a critical impact.
“People just started giving to us without us even asking,” she said, adding that people figured the shelter would need help given the state of the economy and sent food and litter.
Both shelters said it’s too early to tell what the overall effect of COVID will be on people’s generosity with the holidays yet to come.
“There’s no playbook for this process,” said Saradarian. “You just wake in the morning and see what you’re facing and make the best decisions you can.”
