BARRE — Amtrak passenger rail and intercity bus service will resume on July 19, according to the Vt. Agency of Transportation.
“We are very pleased to announce the restart of these vital transportation services for Vermonters and those who wish to travel to and from Vermont by train or bus,” stated Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn, in a Thursday statement. “With the governor’s announcement this week of the Vermont Forward Plan to re-open Vermont fully during the next few months, we now have a target date for when we will be able to safely resume Amtrak and transit services in July.”
Amtrak services were suspended on March 26, 2020, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
