RUTLAND — Amtrak has canceled passenger rail service on the Vermonter for Saturday due to the impending storm forecast for Vermont.
Amtrak is making a number cancellations for Saturday including the Vermonter in both directions; all New Haven-Springfield-Greenfield service, which includes Amtrak Hartford Line, Valley Flyer and Northeast Regional: and all Amtrak Northeast Corridor service between Penn Station in New York City and Boston.
A news release from Friday said officials at Amtrak expect the Vermonter will operate on Sunday, although Sunday morning may bring additional cancellations depending on conditions.
