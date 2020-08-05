RUTLAND — Little new information was available on Tuesday about an apparent shooting in the area of Strongs Avenue near Avellino’s on Monday afternoon.
Sgt. Charles Whitehead, of the Rutland City Police Department, said police haven’t found any indication that anyone was injured during the incident.
Whitehead said police got a call around 5:15 p.m. Monday about what the caller believed were gunshots.
The site of the possible shooting is very close to the Rutland City police station, and Whitehead said he believed officers reached the area within seconds of the call.
“We didn’t observe any vehicles. We did speak to some people who advised that a dark-colored sedan may have been involved with a possible shooter, but we haven’t been able to confirm that yet,” he said.
While canvassing the area, police found one casing from a bullet being fired but Whitehead said it was found farther down the road from the area where police think the incident happened, so it’s not clear if the casing is directly linked.
“It didn’t look new by any means, so it could have been old. We’re not sure. We’ll have to confirm that as well,” Whitehead said.
According to Whitehead, the building where Avellino’s is located suffered some damage where a “projectile” entered the building, but police hadn’t confirmed the projectile was a bullet.
The restaurant was open for business Tuesday.
Whitehead said police were in the area until almost 11 p.m. on Monday. Most of Strongs Avenue, except for the area in front of Avellino’s was open by around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Troopers from Vermont State Police assisted city police at the scene, providing a police dog to look for shell casings. Whitehead said officers with the Rutland Town Police Department also assisted with the response.
People in the area have cooperated with the investigating officers but Whitehead said police haven’t confirmed any theory as to why shots would have been fired in that area if that’s what happened.
Whitehead said police are still gathering information, such as looking for video recorded by area businesses that may show the incident.
It doesn’t appear the incident indicates an ongoing threat to the public, Whitehead added.
