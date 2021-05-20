MONTPELIER — The Montpelier-Roxbury School Board can scratch labor relations from its to-do list after ratifying a contract with unionized support staff during its virtual meeting Wednesday night.
A little more than a month after inking a new two-year contract with teachers and a three-year deal with unionized clerical and custodial staff, board members finalized an agreement with instructional assistants employed in the district’s four schools.
All three bargaining units are working under contracts that will expire June 30 and with multi-year successor agreements now in place, the board can back away from the bargaining table for awhile.
The duration of the newly ratified contract negotiated with members of the Montpelier-Roxbury Educational Support Staff Association mirrors the two-year deal recently reached with teachers. Both will run through June 30, 2023.
However, Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said the most notable addition to the labor agreement – the introduction of a salary schedule — is a riff on one negotiated with the district's clerical, custodial and technical support staff.
The two salary schedules are different, but the concept is the same and Bonesteel said both achieve a goal the board had heading into negotiations.
“It helps us with ensuring that our pay is equitable and where to start instructional assistants on a transparent salary scale when they are hired,” she said.
Past contracts have lacked that predictability and transparency and when it comes to wages, there was only a starting base rate.
There still is a starting base rate, and it will increase by 5% over the life of the two-year contract.
Under the current contract, an instructional assistant with no experience is paid $15.71 an hour.
On July 1, that starting wage will jump to $16.10 an hour — a 2.5% increase. In the second and final year of the contract, which starts on July 1, 2022, the starting wage will increase another 2.5% to $16.51 an hour.
The salary schedule also includes a 1% “step” increase — pushing the annual pay raise for those currently employed to 3.5%.
Starting July 1, the top step on the salary schedule will be $21.70 an hour and in the contract’s second year it will increase to $22.25 an hour.
Assuming no wage differentials for special assignments, a theoretical employee on step 29 during the contract year that starts July 1 would be paid $21.49 an hour. They would move to step 30 on July 1, 2021 and be paid $22.25 an hour — a year-over-year increase of 76 cents, or 3.5%.
Those with more than 30 years' experience will receive 3.5% pay raises in each of the contract’s two years.
With health insurance negotiated as part of a statewide plan, Bonesteel said the salary schedule was the most notable change to the contact, which reflects mostly minor language revisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.