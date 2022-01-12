MONTPELIER — All of the 350,000 rapid tests available free for Vermonters have already been claimed, according to the office of Gov. Phil Scott.
A news release from the governor's office started all the tests had been ordered as of 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The tests are expected to be delivered to homes within the next two weeks.
The “Say Yes” pilot program is a partnership with the National Institutes of Health and Amazon.
In a statement, the governor said demand had been expected to be high for the tests. He said the response showed “how much Vermonters understand the importance of testing as a way to protect their health and the people around them.”
Scott thanked NIH and Amazon for their work on Say Yes.
“While we knew the limited supply would go quickly, this effort will help inform future decisions, as we continue to work to make testing as accessible as possible for all Vermonters,” he said.
Since late December, Vermont has delivered or begun distribution of several hundred thousand rapid tests with the program, community pick-up locations, K-12 schools, child care programs, long-term care facilities and other community partners.
The release stated officials with the Scott administration were committed to acquiring more tests for Vermonters and making them available, as supply allows.
Visit healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing for information about PCR testing at the Department of Health testing website.
