A civil lawsuit and motion for preliminary injunction has been filed by Attorney General T.J. Donovan to shut down Club Fitness Rutland, a gym on North Main Street, that Donovan said is violating the governor’s executive order on the pandemic.
Gov. Phil Scott’s order, part of the declaration of a state of emergency in Vermont, is intended to “flatten the curve” of the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
Donovan said the civil lawsuit is the first his office had to file against a business allegedly defying Scott’s order. He said on Friday afternoon his office had just been granted a preliminary injunction against Club Fitness by a Rutland Superior Court judge
A news release from Donovan’s officer stated that on Friday an unidentified law-enforcement officer observed people exercising without masks and without observing social distancing. The officer saw no hand sanitizing stations or signs instructing customers they should wear masks, keep a safe distance or clean the equipment before or after use.
Sean Manovill said on Friday he believed he and Donovan had an agreement under which he would wait a week from when he and Donovan spoke on May 8. Manovill said the compromise he reached with Donovan called for him to shut down the gym and wait for seven days.
“I fulfilled all my compromise. Everyone was on the same page last Friday,” Manovill said.
Donovan disagreed with Manovill.
“The agreement was he wouldn’t open it. We would see what happened with the executive order on May 15, which is today. The governor extended the executive order. Gyms are not open. We received information and evidence that Mr. Manovill did in fact open his gym and it was patronized,” Donovan said.
Donovan said his office took the next step of filing the civil lawsuit and requesting a preliminary injunction from a judge. The temporary restraining order said that Manovill cannot open the gym for two weeks and that a hearing will take place on the issue on May 29.
When asked whether he intended to hire an attorney, Manovill said he believed he would be able to work out an arrangement with Donovan’s office. He also said he wanted to point out that there was “no ill will” with Donovan or the governor.
“To be honest, they made it very clear, they’re not going to arrest me or make a big scene. I understand that … I respect them for being respectable through this process. I think they respect me for the reason. I understand they have a job to do,” he said.
Donovan said the filings were not intended to “send a message” to the business community. He pointed out that Vermont has been under tight restrictions for about two months and the state hasn’t filed against any other business to date.
“We’ve worked with people. We’ve communicated. We’ve collaborated. We’ve been creative with folks to try to find solutions that are in the public health interest and also in the interests of people’s business. … People have done the right thing. I don’t view it as a warning. I’m disappointed frankly we had to do this. Last thing I wanted to do is file a lawsuit against a Vermonter,” he said.
Donovan said his office has been taking a deliberate approach to ensuring compliance with state orders in response to the pandemic. Explaining the reasoning for the orders and the necessity has largely been successful, he said.
“By and large, Vermonters have complied. That’s why we’re in such a good position that we are in today, frankly, with the numbers,” Donovan said.
Club Fitness opened in 2016. Manovill said he was a Fair Haven high school graduate who returned to the Rutland area after several years of living in Florida.
“It’s just sad because it feels like as a Vermonter, and a true Vermonter, I moved and I came back to really give back to the community that provided so much for me as a child and a young adult. And now it feels as though I’m able to conduct my business and provide for my family here in Vermont anymore,” he said.
Asked whether he intended to stay home, Manovill said there was “no intentions, honestly, at this point.”
“It’s about logic. I hope my message of logic prevails here,” he said.
Manovill said he and the owners of other gyms and their customers are standing up for the idea that health and wellness are essential. He added that he believed there were fewer people in spaces such as gyms, making it easier for people to practice social distancing, than some retail stores that have been open or will be reopening Monday.
“Unfortunately, unfortunately, I have to be the person that points this out. All I do is I pray that the message will get out and things will change so that people can become more health-conscious,” he said.
Manovill argued that physical fitness is important at a time of what he called a “mental health crisis.” He said he had gotten hundreds of calls, emails and texts of support since people learned he was opening Club Fitness again.
Donovan defended his office’s actions.
“We can’t just turn a blind eye to a business owner who’s going to open in violation of that (Scott’s) order. It’s not fair to the community. It’s not fair to all the Vermonters that have sacrificed. It’s certainly not fair to all the other businesses who have suffered and sacrificed by complying with the order,” he said.
Manovill declined to discuss the steps he was taking to keep Club Fitness safe because he said he was recording a podcast that he planned to release this weekend in which he would describe those steps in detail. The podcast is called “Fitness Gimmic.”
Opening the gym will cost Manovill, he said on Friday, but he had reopened because “so many members that I adore and love need this for their health and wellness.”
