The Vermont Department of Health announced a death due to COVID-19 on Saturday, ending a period of more than three months in the state without a new death attributable to the virus.
The health department also announced 43 new confirmed cases of COVID, the highest increase in a single day since early spring.
Before the weekend, Vermont had reported 58 COVID deaths since July 28. The 59th death was a woman, older than 70, who died at University of Vermont Medical Center.
In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott said his “heart goes out” to the family and to the families of all the Vermonters lost to the pandemic.
“While we’ve had success suppressing this virus in Vermont, it’s clear the national and regional increases are creeping back towards our state. I know this is difficult, but we need everyone to recommit to our collective fight against this virus, so we can slow the spread and protect our vulnerable neighbors,” he said in the statement.
The governor asked residents to wear a mask, maintain social distance and avoid gathering with other people, even during the upcoming holiday season.
“If we take these steps, we can protect the gains we’ve made, keep our friends and family safe, and keep our schools and economy open,” he wrote.
According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Monday, there had been at least 238,000 deaths in the U.S. caused by COVID.
Dr. Mel Boynton, chief medical officer at Rutland Regional Medical Center, pointed to a study from the Vanderbilt School of Medicine in Nashville that looked at hospitalizations for COVID and the growth rate in hospitals that serve populations that are predominantly under a mask mandate and those that are not.
“Hospitals that predominantly serve patients from areas without masking requirements continue to see the highest rate of growth in hospitalizations. As the percentage of patients residing in mask-requirement counties increases, the growth curve ‘flattens,’ indicating much lower growth in hospitalizations. It is also clear that masking alone is not a silver bullet: since early October nearly every region of the state has seen growth in hospitalizations. Again, however, this growth has been most dramatic in hospitals that draw a large percentage of patients from areas without mask requirements,” the study states.
Boynton noted “we are doing great as a state” and added that Vermonters were, in addition to some of the most cited precautions, showing respect for each other, staying at home when one was showing symptoms of COVID and paying attention to the Vermont restrictions on leisure travel.
“Restrictions in our state are paying off, big time,” he said.
Dr. Jessie Leyse, an infectious disease specialist at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, said it was “fantastic that we had so few cases and no deaths over the summer.”
“I think that really speaks to how seriously Vermonters have taken this and that we’re following guidelines and trying to keep each other safe. Unfortunately, with the surge across the country, we are also (like other states) seeing an increase in cases, and with any increase in cases, generally, we’ve seen an increase in rates of death one or two weeks after the increase in cases,” she said.
Since March, Boynton said medical care providers have learned more about treating COVID. He said that was especially helpful in Vermont where low hospitalization numbers allowed doctors to provide care without having to respond to overwhelming numbers seen in places with larger populations.
“At one point, everybody was sort of counting ventilators and talking about how important ventilators are for care. Ventilators are very useful but they are not useful at all if you don’t have a great nurse and a great respiratory therapist and a great great clinical care physician caring for you,” he said.
Boynton said he was concerned about people having to spend more time indoors because of the cold or people from other parts of the country, where COVID numbers are higher, coming to Vermont for the holidays or winter activities.
Boynton was interviewed before the weekend COVID death was reported.
“It’s even more important to remember now that COVID is still here and it sill poses a significant threat to people, especially elderly people and people who have chronic medical conditions,” Leyse said.
Many Vermonters have a “pod” or “bubble,” a small group, usually family, with whom they have contact and Leyse urged Vermonters to continue to limit their contact, as much as possible, to that limited number.
patrick.mcardle@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.