Local addiction treatment organizations are changing practices, following state and federal guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, but officials have expressed some concerns about how that could affect patients’ recovery.
The West Ridge Center, Evergreen Substance Abuse Services, which is a program of Rutland Mental Health and the Turning Point Center of Rutland, have all been forced to cut group meetings and events. Administrators say community group meetings also have been suspended like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.
But all three, West Ridge and Evergreen, which offer professional support and Turning Point, which offers peer support, are offering similar services but over the phone or by video.
Faith Stone, program director of West Ridge and a registered nurse, was most optimistic about the future of patients who are fighting addiction. She said the staff is keeping an eye on patients and have a good handle on who’s stable and who needs more attention.
“I think (patients are) as frightened as anybody else in the general public. I don’t necessarily think that this crisis is going to cause a lot of relapse. I don’t see where people are going to say, ‘Oh, well, I’m just going to use heroin anyway.’ We have a lot of stable folks who will still be getting their medication and who will still be getting, while it may not be face-to-face contact, they will be getting it via video and/or telephone,” she said.
Tracie Hauck, executive director of Rutland’s Turning Point, said she is concerned because she believes “the opposite of addiction is connection.”
“Idle time is not good and when you’re kind of stuck with your own thoughts in your own head ... I know being a person in recovery myself, if you have too much time on your hands and if you’re feeling frustrated already and you feel like you don’t have connections, you can easily talk yourself into ‘Why not?’ ‘Why not use something?’ or whatever. It’s scary,” she said.
At Turning Point, there is a plan to call some of the people who use their services.
“Because a lot of times when they’re sitting at home and they’re not in a good space, it’s very hard for them to pick up the phone to call so we call them,” she said.
Clay Gilbert, director of Evergreen, said he expects people in long-term recovery will “generally be OK,” especially those who have a strong support system. But he said he was concerned about group meetings like AA and NA as churches close their doors.
“A lot of the support that people would normally get may not be available. I’d say the ones who are early in recovery are probably the most vulnerable to that,” he said.
“It’s going to be a challenge, there’s no question. On the other side of the coin, our folks do have some significant issues to deal with, not only their addiction but perhaps some other mental health issues so they’re often an extremely resilient population. Probably, in many ways, they’re more durable than the average person, so I don’t think it’s fully hopeless, so to speak,” he said.
Gilbert said it might be a challenge for someone struggling with addiction to be confined at home and pointed out that for some, especially those who live with a partner or friend who is still using, home may not be the safest place to be.
“That is going to be a challenge. I have to admit, I don’t have all the answers to that,” he said.
Hauck said people who work with those in recovery are doing their best to respond, adding that it might not be a smooth transition.
“We’re also learning new ways to reach out. It’s different. It’s always been kind of walk-in service. Some of us are limited in our technical abilities so learning how to do that, how to bring meetings to people online anyway we can — it’s a lot of brainstorming that’s going on right now,”
Stone said Rutland-area residents who want to overcome addiction should be aware that West Ridge is still open and accepting patients.
“Our clinicians will still be working. They’ll be here and available for anybody. Even if they walk through the door, we’re not going to turn them away. If they need extra support, we’re going to offer that,” she said.
She said some West Ridge patients have talked about their concerns about the pandemic. Stone said the best the staff can do is validate the patients’ feelings and reassure them the West Ridge staff is taking steps to keep the patients safe.
Hauck said she is concerned about cutting activities like pottery, game nights and a St. Patrick’s Day party, but said she wanted to send a message to those the center serves.
“We are still here, if they want to reach out. We don’t want to leave them all alone,” she said.
