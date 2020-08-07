About 15 Vermont organizations have signed on to an open letter urging state officials to consider a 10-point “plan to tranform policing” that includes recommendations such as ending qualified immunity, prohibiting invasive surveillance technology and investing in community needs instead of police departments and prisons.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont, Rights and Democracy, Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, the Women’s Justice and Freedom Initiative, the Pride Center of Vermont and the Vermont branches of the NAACP are among the groups supporting the proposal.
The letter, dated Wednesday, said Vermont spends more than $500 million annually on police and jails.
“The result? Black and Brown residents are disproportionately stopped, searched and imprisoned while the number of people killed by Vermont police increases every year. For too long, police have been allowed to police themselves, wielding enormous power with little meaningful oversight or accountability,” the letter said.
After George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by police during a May 25 arrest in Minneapolis, many Americans participated in protests and raised concerns about violent responses by police especially when dealing with people of color. Gov. Phil Scott signed legislation into law in July written to address racially-based bias and excessive force, but Scott said at the time the law needed work.
James Lyall, executive director of the ACLU of Vermont, called the law, known as S.219, “very modest, somewhat flawed and fairly limited.”
Lyall said at the time S.219 was debated that members of the ACLU of Vermont and others who offered testimony about the legislation thought the process moved too quickly without enough time for input from stakeholders. Lyall added on Wednesday that the process seemed to favor input from police agencies.
“The police can’t be left to police themselves, and if the only reforms that are going to be considered are the ones advanced by law enforcement, then nothing’s going to change. We’ve been working for decades to reform police practices, to bring real police accountability to the state and to address the racial disparities and systemic racism that is at the core of our criminal legal system and we’ve faced a lot of opposition from law enforcement, frankly,” he said.
The proposed “tranformational changes” are more ambitious than what Vermont officials have attempted before, Lyall said, because “that is what this moment calls for.”
Michael Schirling, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, said his department had already submitted recommendations to the Legislature in June and said some suggestions are on both lists.
“You may find this surprising, but on many of these points, I think we’re very much closer to alignment than people would think at first glance,” he said.
What is happening nationally is an “important point in the evolution of policing in the United States,” Schirling said.
“We have an opportunity to accelerate many of the things that we’ve been working on in terms of modernizing operations,” he said.
The Vermont Legislature began series of “virtual meetings” so the community can provide input on police reforms. The next meetings, co-hosted by the House Government Operations and House Judiciary committees, will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 and 4 p.m. Aug. 16.
In a statement, Steffen Gillom, branch president of the the Windham County NAACP, said Vermont lawmakers were responsible for spearheading change.
“As a state, we need to do more than talk about making real change. We need to be creating real change by creating ecosystems that give the most marginalized folks a fair shot at getting justice no matter the color of their skin, the cadence of their speech, or their family or origin,” he said.
Lyall said those encouraging police reform would like to see Vermont be a leader on the issue but added other states and municipalities are already taking steps such as ending qualified immunity and diverting funding from policing to community programs and support services which Vermont as a state has not yet taken up.
“Vermont is not immune from the same problems or controversies that you see in other parts of the country,” he said. “It’s really important to show that the data consistently shows there are racial disparities statewide when you look at Black and brown Vermonters being stopped, searched, arrested at much higher rates, when you look at our incarceration rates which are some of the most racially disproportionate in the country.”
For those who want to provide input on police reform, members of the public can register to give 2 minutes of testimony at one of the approaching hearings by visiting the website at tiny.cc/djmmsz or surveymonkey.com/r/SECpolicereformsurvey to fill out a survey on police reform.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
patrick.mcardle@rutlandherald.com
