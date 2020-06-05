WOODSTOCK — Rags left in a bag caused a fire that destroyed a house on Dunham Hill Road Thursday, according to state fire investigators.
According to the Division of Fire Safety, at 2:45 p.m. Woodstock Fire Rescue was told about black smoke in the Dunham Hill area. Firefighters ultimately went to 1274 Dunham Hill Road where they found a building that had mostly collapsed and was on fire. Woodstock Fire Rescue Chief David Green then called the South Woodstock Fire Department and Bridgewater Fire Department for help. The fire was put out, no injuries were reported. The building was owned by Richard Terwelp.
Green contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit to investigate the cause of the fire. It was learned that the homeowner had left staining rags in a black plastic garbage bag on an outdoor patio near the house. Investigators consider the fire to be an accident and not suspicious.
