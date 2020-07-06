Citizens of certain Native American tribes may soon be able to get free, permanent Vermont hunting and fishing licenses.
Attorney General T.J. Donovan, and Chief Don Stevens, of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation, announced at the beginning of July that they applaud the passing of H.716 — the bill that makes citizens Native American Indian Tribes recognized by Vermont eligible for free hunting and fishing licenses — and urged Gov. Phil Scott to sign the bill into law.
Scott’s Spokeswoman Rebecca Kelly stated in an email Monday that the governor hasn’t received the bill yet, but expects to this week. He’ll have five days to act on it once he gets it, she stated.
According to Donovan, an eligible Native American would not need to reside in Vermont to be able to obtain a permanent license.
Stevens said Monday that his ancestors already have had this right, and others, per the terms of Colonial Era treaties that were never honored.
“The state had never honored those rights, so the only people allowed to hunt and fish for free were senior citizens, military, and disabled, so on and so forth,” he said.
He clarified that this bill would only be for standard hunting and fishing licenses. Holders still would have to pass a hunter safety course, buy archery, muzzleloader, or other big game tags, and obey standing fish and game laws.
Stevens said it took many years to get Abenaki tribes recognized by the state. He began this particular piece last year, working with Donovan and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, whose support would be needed.
He said the bill had strong support in both houses of the legislature.
Donovan said Stevens brought this issue up while sitting on a racial disparity panel, prompting Donovan’s office to research the matter further.
“Obviously the Abenaki have been here for hundreds of years, they’ve hunted this land and have always reserved their right to do that,” he said. “We just think it’s the right thing to do and frankly it’s long overdue.”
He said he is hopeful Scott will sign the bill.
“It’s not a new thing, the only thing they’re doing is righting a wrong by honoring our ancient agreements,” said Stevens. “But this will help with food sovereignty, and our people having access to food. With the COVID stuff going on and people out of work, you want them to have that money that would have gone to licenses paying for medicine or heating their home, it’s giving our citizens access to their food sources, healthy food sources.”
