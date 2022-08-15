Police, fire and ambulance services relying on the Vermont State Police to dispatch for them are looking for another option, because the state won’t be doing it for them anymore.
House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, said that about 10 years ago then-governor Peter Shumlin decided to consolidate state police dispatching services in Burlington and Westminster. A number of problems cropped after that, namely around staffing, he said.
“The biggest reason today is they cannot hire enough dispatchers in the Burlington and Westminster area to provide coverage,” said Shaw.
A few years ago, the Department of Public Safety began telling people that state police would, at some point in the near future, no longer be providing dispatching services to other agencies as it had been, according to Shaw.
“That was derailed by the Legislature a little bit because of certain requirements that we asked of them,” he said. “One of the biggest requirements was that we need help setting up our own dispatch centers.”
Shaw said there’s a statewide committee of police, fire and emergency medical services people exploring options for funding these centers, along with several regional committees tasked with figuring out their own area’s needs. He sits on the committee looking at Rutland County and parts of Addison County.
He said former DPS commissioner Michael Schirling came up with the plan to look into regional dispatching centers, for which the Legislature set aside $11 million for in the 2021 state budget. The bill with the funding also required DPS to give Vermont towns time to come up with a plan, both to set up the dispatch centers and to fund them in the long-term.
The statewide working group is expected to send a report on its findings to the Legislature in December, according to Shaw.
“There are some larger areas of the state that are set up for this and they’re currently funding it in a different way but there’s big pockets of the state, like Rutland County and parts of Addison County, that still rely on state dispatch,” said Shaw.
Hard figures on costs aren’t yet known, according to Shaw, nor is the best source of funding. Some options include the state, federal sources or fees charged to the towns themselves.
“Everybody is concerned this will put pressure on the property tax,” said Shaw. “One of the conditions in the bill says you have to figure out a funding stream without negatively affecting the property taxes.”
Funding is the biggest hurdle, said Rutland County Sheriff David Fox, who sits on the Rutland group and has worked with the statewide committee. Rutland County Sheriff’s Department has its own dispatch, and dispatches for Addison County Sheriff’s Department, as well. It’s not a full-time dispatch center, which is what would be needed, he said.
“The only obstacle that I’m seeing is the funding source,” he said, noting that DPS will allow the use of its existing transmitters for the regional dispatching centers.
Fox echoed Shaw in that the final cost figures aren’t yet known, but it’s estimated that a Rutland County dispatching center would need $1 million annually for salaries. It would also have to hire between eight and nine people, assuming sheriff’s department dispatchers were used to supplement the new center.
Finding enough qualified people willing to take, and stay on, the job is a concern, he said.
The bright side of all this is that, once the centers are up and running, local people with direct knowledge of the area they’re covering will be handling dispatch, said Fox.
People shouldn’t worry about there being no dispatching services should this project not come together. According to Fox, the state police and Department of Public Safety can’t legally stop doing dispatching without there being a viable alternative ready to take over.
“It’s a work in progress, and we’re gaining a little more information each week as we go along,” said Fox. “Hopefully we’ll have hard answers in a few months.”
Bob Schlachter, president of Rutland County Fire and Mutual Aid Association, is on the statewide working group. He said the emergency service entities involved all have good working relationships so the only real concern with this transition is the financing.
“The state would like us to have it done tomorrow but that’s not happening,” Schlachter said. “We are working deliberately to get it together and up and running. I would say that, barring a total meltdown, we’re looking at next spring.”
