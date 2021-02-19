After receiving an organ transplant — for the rest of their lives — patients must take medications to keep their bodies from rejecting the new tissue. These medications are expensive and some aren’t covered by insurance, leaving people to raise funds or seek other forms of financial help.
The Health Assistance Program at UVM Medical Center serves about 1,200 people who need help paying for medications, said Erin Armstrong, manager of community benefits at the hospital.
Armstrong said it varies from person to person what their insurance will cover, if they have it.
“We serve anybody, you don’t have to be a medical center patient to give us a call to see if you qualify,” she said. “We enroll people who are under 400% of the federal poverty level. So we’re really able to help a lot of people above what the standard would be for food stamps or things like that.”
The program will assist with medication for any condition, not just organ transplants, she said. It serves anyone in Vermont and parts of upstate New York.
“And so people come to us when they can’t afford their medications, and we have a partnership with the pharmacy and we basically enroll them in what we call the Affordable Health Program,” she said. “And they are able to get their medications at no cost to them through the UVM pharmacy.”
The program will first work with someone to determine what their insurance will cover, and to get them coverage if they don’t have it. Many people reach out at the start of the year when they must once again meet their deductibles before insurance will help. Armstrong said some have deductibles anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000.
“That’s a significant cost, and they can’t afford it, so sometimes we just cover people for a few months until they meet their out of pocket costs and are using their insurance coverage in full,” she said.
Many are on Medicare Part D plans, which they learn don’t cover the medications they actually need.
“We will not turn you away, we just really want people to be compliant with their medication and help their overall health and well-being and not have to use the emergency room or go to as many appointments,” Armstrong said.
Former Bennington resident Kathy Carrier, has had two lung transplants, the most recent being in December.
“It was a rocky road the first time,” she said earlier this week from the intensive care unit at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. “I tried to get the second one up there and they said they weren’t equipped to do that, so they refused. They referred me to two other hospitals and they both said ‘no.’”
Her first lung transplant was in 2011 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She worked as an administrator at the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.
“After the first one, when I got out of the hospital, they had done a fundraiser for me already, thankfully. And so thankfully I have the money to get the medication,” she said. “Because I worked for the state, I still have state health insurance through them. So I had the money from that, but for some reason, that first initial bunch of medication they didn’t cover.”
While her insurance situation is improved, those early periods were worrisome when she had to pay out-of-pocket.
“I looked at my friend, Diane … and I just looked at her, and I started crying. I could not pay that every month,” she said.
Her social worker at Brigham and Women’s Hospital helped arrange some financial insurance until her insurance could take over, “and everything went smoothly,” she said. “I still have small co-pays but nothing terrible. I have to pay out of pocket for durable medical equipment.”
An example of “durable medical equipment” is a device that measures lung function and sends the data to the hospital where one is receiving treatment. Nick Monaco, of Rutland, who recently received a double-lung transplant, uses one. According to his wife, Julie Monaco, who works at the Rutland Herald as a paginator, the machine cost $1,300.
The Monacos recently spoke to the Herald about Nick’s transplant. He’s recovering remarkably well, and like many organ recipients, had to raise funds to cover expenses. Julie Monaco said earlier this week she’s contacted UVM about the Health Assistance Program, but it will take time for doctors to determine what medications Nick will need long-term before any help can be given in paying for them.
Julie MacDougall, a pharmacist clinician at UVM specializing in transplants, said the medication situation can depend on what organ is involved.
“We only do kidney transplants here at UVM Medical Center, so fortunately for the kidney transplant side, we’re a lot luckier because Medicare actually covers all the meds because those meds are (Food and Drug Administration) approved,” she said. “but in the lung population, they’re not FDA approved for lung transplants specifically, so some insurances just won’t pay for them, and they’re a lot more expensive just because of that.”
According to MacDougall, some medical centers, for certain kinds of transplants, require patients to show that they can pay for the anti-rejection medications before the procedure is even done. She said UVM doesn’t require that for its kidney transplant recipients, but in some cases it does get recommended.
“We do hear reports from patients who are dual-listed with us and other centers across the country who’ve had financial metrics like that that they have to be able to meet to qualify for the transplant,” she said.
Some pharmaceutical companies offer rebates also, said MacDougall, and the UVM program can get someone medications quickly in an emergency if necessary.
