The Vermont Department of Health on Saturday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and three new COVID-related deaths.
The state is reporting 20 deaths caused by COVID-19. On Thursday and Friday, the total stood at 17.
On Saturday, a daily update from the health department reported 461 positive tests for COVID from 5,844 tests. The number of cases on Friday was 389.
The numbers from Saturday were posted with a note that said said some numbers had been reported on March 22 and another set on March 23 but neither of those reports were added to the total number of COVID cases until Friday's report.
The daily update on Friday said that 29 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 and 44 are hospitalized as they are being tested for COVID-19. The Thursday numbers were also 29 for COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 42 patients being tested for COVID-19.
Saturday's update said the hospitalization numbers had last been updated on Friday so no update for the number of people hospitalized was available over the weekend.
