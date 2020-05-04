MONTPELIER — Given how many people ride it, Green Mountain Transit stands to receive half of the $21 million afforded to the state from the CARES Act, for helping public transit through the COVID-19 crisis.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act allowed the $21 million to come to Vermont from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the Vermont Agency of Transportation stated on Monday.
AOT Public Transit Coordinator Ross MacDonald said there are seven regional transit services in Vermont. Green Mountain Transit serves the Burlington region, the northwest corner of the state, and the Montpelier area. Its annual ridership accounts for half the ridership in the regional transit service system.
The transit services receive state, federal and local aid normally, but these are matched. For things like preventive maintenance, administrative costs, and capital expenses, the FTA covers 80%, leaving the state and other non-federal sources to come up with the rest. Operational costs normally require a 50% match.
MacDonald said for COVID-19 related expenses, the funds are being matched 100% by the federal government though the CARES Act. Funds can also be used to cover the transit providers match on its normal grants.
He said all transit providers have to record and report ridership, which is where the state gets its data with regard to for whom and where funding is needed.
“I would say, two weeks ago at the peak of the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe” period, we saw upwards of a 75% reduction in both transit ridership, as well as dial-a-ride demand, where non-essential services were not being afforded,” said MacDonald.
There’s been small increases in ridership, but it varied greatly by region, he said. Hardest hit were commuter routes, as most of those people are taking private cars or working remotely. Some routes have been suspended for lack of ridership. Routes to and from hospitals and other areas with essential workers suffered less.
“One of the unknowns right now is what the local funding impacts will be,” said Jon Moore, interim general manager at GMT. “We get roughly 20% of our operating revenue from our local municipalities, so it’s still to be seen what kind of impacts there will be on their tax base and what they can provide in terms of their annual contribution to GMT, so likely CARES funds will back that local funding as well.”
GMT and its counterparts, like many across the country, are no longer charging fares during the pandemic, Moore said. GMT sees about $2 million annually from fares. He said ridership had dropped about 75% across the board, both in rural and urban areas.
Other costs for the transit companies are personal protective equipment for employees, and overtime from having to disinfect the buses and other vehicles. Moore said there are increased costs associated with dial-a-ride services, as these now only take one person at a time.
“The biggest thing is the uncertainty,” he said. “It’s great to have these funds available and we’ll spend them in the most efficient way possible, but there’s still a lot of unknowns, the biggest one being what the impact on ridership will be in the next six to 18 months, it’s just hard to predict what that’s going to do.”
