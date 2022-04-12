Frogs, salamanders on the moveWarmish rainy nights in Vermont in April can make even paved roads a bit of an obstacle course to avoid running over frogs and salamanders on the move this time of year.
The Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife reminds the public to keep an eye out for the small creatures to let them pass and if possible, to even help document their migration. “At this time of year, amphibians cross roads in large numbers to reach vernal pools and other waters for breeding,” says Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff.
Some species venture out for just a short period and are difficult to find other times of the year, Groff explained. “Spotted and blue-spotted salamanders, for example, belong to a group called the ‘mole salamanders’ because after breeding, they retreat underground or under logs or stumps and are rarely seen until the following spring.”
Biologists rely on amphibian road-crossing events to document rare or otherwise hard-to-find species. Fish and Wildlife, the Agency of Transportation, and other organizations then use the information to assess the need for wildlife passages and provisions in road construction plans to allow all wildlife to safely cross roadways. Vermonters can report amphibian road crossings to the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas online at vtherpatlas.org.
Contributions to the Nongame Wildlife Fund on the Vermont state income tax form and on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website, vtfishandwildlife.com, support efforts to protect amphibians.
Cliff tops, overlooks closed to protect nesting peregrinesThe nesting season for peregrine falcons has begun and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Audubon Vermont ask hikers to steer clear of sensitive areas where the raptors will be tending to their eggs and chicks soon.
In addition to the many trails that are currently closed to reduce impacts during mud season, several cliff areas around Vermont including several in Bolton are closed. “Peregrine falcons are very sensitive to human presence during their breeding season, so we ask climbers and hikers to please maintain a respectful distance from all nests,” said state wildlife biologist Doug Morin. “The areas closed include the portions of the cliffs where the birds are nesting and the trails leading to cliff tops or overlooks.”
Biologists and community scientists are just now identifying which cliffs are occupied by peregrines, and not all sites have been visited to date. Once identified, these sites will remain closed until August 1 or until the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department determines the risk to nesting falcons has passed.
The list of affected areas will be updated online at vtfishandwildlife.com. Some of the closed areas are cliffs along Bolton Notch and Bolton’s Stimson Mountain, portions of Marshfield Mountain, Nichols Ledge in Woodbury, Prospect Rock in Johnson, and the southern cliff access at Red Rocks Park in South Burlington.
Audubon Vermont conservation biologist Margaret Fowle works with volunteers and other conservation professionals to monitor the sites throughout the nesting season. “Peregrine falcons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005, and the population continues to thrive thanks to the efforts of our many volunteers and partners,” she said. “In many cases the lower portions of the trails remain open, and we encourage people to enjoy watching peregrine falcons from a distance with binoculars or a scope.”
Report any sightings of peregrine falcons in unmarked areas to Fowle at margaret.fowle@audubon.org
Vermont’s Spring Turkey Hunting Starts SoonSpring turkey hunting season gets underway soon with youth and novice turkey hunting weekend April 23-24 and the regular spring turkey season open for the entire month of May.
“The youth and novice turkey hunting weekend provides an excellent opportunity for experienced hunters to teach young or new hunters how to safely and successfully hunt wild turkeys,” said Chris Bernier, Vermont’s wild turkey biologist.
A youngster must be age 15 or younger to participate in the youth hunting weekend. They need to complete a hunter education course and possess a hunting license, and a turkey hunting license with a free youth turkey hunting tag. Anyone who purchased their first hunting license in the past 12 months and is 16 or older may hunt turkeys as a novice April 23-24.
Youth and novice hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed licensed adult over 18. Hunters may shoot from one half hour before sunrise to 5 p.m. and landowner permission is required to hunt on private land. Young and novice hunters may take one bearded turkey April 23-24 and two in May.
Hunters may use a shotgun or archery equipment to hunt turkeys and are required to report their turkeys within 48 hours to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department either at a big game reporting station or online at vtfishandwildlife.com.
In 2021, youth hunters took 708 turkeys and novices reported 35 in the April weekend hunt, according to Fish & Wildlife.
