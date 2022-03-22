Editor’s note: These items are taken from recent news releases from the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife
Black bears are waking up and hungrySpring is in the air and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says bears are waking up and heading out of their winter dens in search of food.
The first reports of bear activity came in on March 7, prompting wildlife experts to recommend taking down bird feeders and keeping them stored until December to avoid attracting bears. “Although we typically recommend taking down bird feeders by April 1, we are asking Vermonters to take them down early this year,” said Jaclyn Comeau, the state’s bear biologist.
Bears wake up hungry and will seek out food sources they can smell such as birdseed, garbage, chickens, pet food, and barbecue grills.
“Preventing bears from having access to human-related foods, such as bird seed, is key to successful coexistence,” Comeau said.
It’s also important to not purposely feed a bear, Comeau added. It brings bears closer to you and your neighbors, “and it is illegal,” she said.
In addition to taking down feeders, wildlife experts recommend storing trash in bear-proof containers or inside a structure and using electric fences to keep chickens and honeybees safe.
For those who enjoy attracting songbirds to their property, the state is partnering with Audubon Vermont to highlight alternatives to feeders such as the Native Plants for Birds program. Gwendolyn Causer at Audubon Vermont explained: “Native plants provide essential food resources for birds year-round and also host protein-rich native butterfly and moth caterpillars, the number-one food for songbird nestlings. And best of all, they do not attract bears.”
Vermonters are encouraged to submit reports of potentially dangerous bear behavior such as targeting bird feeders or garbage bins, feeding on crops or livestock, or investigating campgrounds or residential areas. Visit the Fish & Wildlife Department’s “Living with Black Bears” page: vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/living-with-wildlife/living-with-black-bears.
Hearings will focus on deer, moose managementThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board is holding public hearings on deer and moose management for 2022 with the final one scheduled to be held online at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.
Officials will share results of Vermont’s 2021 deer seasons and discuss prospects for deer hunting next fall. The public will have an opportunity to share their observations and opinions about the current status of the deer herd. State biologists also will review proposed 2022 moose hunting seasons and offer an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on the number of moose permits recommended for 2022 in the department’s 2022 Moose Harvest Recommendation document.
Find the hearing link information online at vtfishandwildlife.com under Upcoming Events. More information including moose management recommendations is online in the same spot.
State removes bald eagle, adds other species
to endangered list
The state recently announced the highly anticipated de-listing of the bald eagle from Vermont’s Endangered and Threatened Species List after over a decade of restoration efforts.
“The bald eagle’s de-listing is a milestone for Vermont,” said Wildlife Division Director Mark Scott. “This reflects more than a decade of dedicated work by Vermont Fish & Wildlife and partners. It shows that Vermonters have the capacity to restore and protect the species and habitats that we cherish.”
The announcement was made along with new designations for six other species and three critical habitats on the Endangered and Threatened Species List. In addition to the bald eagle, the short-styled snakeroot, a flowering plant of dry woodland habitats, was also removed from the list.
Other changes included new listings of species now designated as endangered: the American bumblebee and a species of freshwater mussel known as the brook floater, along with two plant species, Houghton’s sedge and rue anemone. State endangered species are considered at immediate risk of becoming locally extinct in Vermont.
One bird species, the Eastern meadowlark, received a new designation as threatened, which signifies it to be considered at risk of becoming endangered without timely conservation action.
Three important landscapes also received new designations as critical habitats essential for the survival of threatened or endangered species in Vermont. The sites support species including the common tern and Eastern spiny softshell turtle, as well as little brown, Northern long-eared, and tri-colored bats.
Wildlife Diversity Program Manager Rosalind Renfrew explained that the new listings reflect the stressors affecting Vermont’s plant, fish, and wildlife species. “In the face of climate change and habitat loss, our mission is to conserve these species and others to the very best of our ability on behalf of all Vermonters, who demonstrate time and again that they care about the survival of wildlife populations,” she said.
