Four years ago, the prospect of a Central Vermont girls soccer player averaging over 25 goals per season was almost comical.
It turns out that 2021 Times Argus Player of the Year Tanum Nelson has no regard for any kind of limitations or obstacles on the pitch. When the highly technical midfielder sets her mind to something, nothing can stop her. And despite a Covid-shortened schedule in 2020, Nelson had the last laugh time and again while piling up 102 goals and 39 assists during her varsity career.
“You don’t score 102 goals without having four strong years, and she also lost six games or so to Covid,” HU coach Mike Vasseur said. “It’s a marathon just to get through the season sometimes. It’s a lot of practice, a lot of games and there’s some physicality. For Tanum to stay healthy and play in as many games as she did is pretty remarkable. Sometimes it’s not the best team that wins at the end of the year — it’s the healthiest team.”
Nelson electrified the high school scene four years in a row as a natural giver as well as a clinical finisher. She showcased a knack for single-handedly taking control of matches, using a deft scoring touch to punish opponents during set pieces and in the run of play. But she also excelled at working alongside a wide variety of teammates to make Harwood one of the most feared squads in Division II.
“There was buzz from the time she was in seventh grade about her coming to varsity,” Vasseur said. “She was a great soccer player who had natural ability and worked hard, so there was lots of buzz. And she lived up to the hype in tryouts. She’s just a phenomenal soccer player. She has been a phenomenal soccer player for all four yeas she has been at Harwood.”
Nelson immediately earned a starting role as a ninth-grader, teaming up with Hazel Macmillan to run the show in the center of the midfield. The freshman phenom never showed any signs of intimidation against older opponents, tallying 21 goals and nine assists that fall for the Highlanders. She helped HU rattle off nine straight victories before the team’s 12-3-1 campaign ended with a snowy 2-1 quarterfinal loss to Mount Abraham.
“Her freshman year, her skill set was so high that she was able to score the goals and make the moves,” Vasseur said. “And the upperclassmen on our team enjoyed having her so much that they did everything they could to support her and make the season better for her. In playoffs, even as a freshman and a sophomore, she scored a lot of our goals. She had a pretty good relationship with Lilianna (Ziedins) and the upperclassmen were welcoming. And she started basically every game all four years.”
Nelson was already a seasoned varsity standout entering her sophomore season and didn’t take long to pick up where she left off as a freshman. She buried five goals during the second match of the season, leading HU to a 7-2 victory over Spaulding.
Harwood earned a first-round home playoff match that year against Milton, the four-time defending champ that boasted 16 overall crowns. Nelson’s 20-yard free kick to the upper corner capped a string of three early Harwood goals in span 14 minutes, leaving the Yellowjackets stunned entering halftime. Harwood held on for a 3-1 victory, marking the first time since 2004 that Milton ended the season with a losing record.
The Highlanders earned a rematch with Mount Abraham during the quarterfinals and claimed payback with a 3-1 victory. Nelson tallied one goal and one assist as the Highlanders and Eagles faced off in the postseason for the seventh straight year. The sophomore sensation also found the back of the net during her team’s 2-1 double-overtime victory over Fair Haven in the semifinals. Nelson scored again in the 15th minute of the championship before Rice rallied to a 2-1 victory.
Nelson kicked off her junior season with a three-goal, two-assist performance in a 9-0 victory over Lamoille. Harwood’s schedule was condensed from 14 to eight matches due to the pandemic, but Nelson made the most of every opportunity to lift up her team.
The Highlanders handed perennial powerhouses Montpelier and Thetford their only losses of the regular season, with Nelson scoring twice in the final five minutes during a 2-1 victory over the Panthers. She dished out two assists in a 5-0 win over the Solons and recorded a hat trick during a 6-1 victory over Peoples Academy.
Nelson buried two goals in a 5-0 victory over Stowe, which went on to win the D-III championship. She was unstoppable against D-I North Country, recording three goals and two assists in a 6-1 victory. The Highlanders became the second team in program history to enter playoffs with a perfect record, matching the 1990 squad. Nelson erupted for three goals and two assists in a 10-2 quarterfinal victory over Lamoille before Harwood was eliminated with a 2-0 semifinal loss to eventual champ U-32.
The Highlanders attempted to make up for lost time at the start of their 2021 campaign, facing off against D-I giant Mount Mansfield in the opener. The Highlanders outshot the Cougars and dominated overtime before settling for a 1-1 draw.
Early-season hat tricks by Nelson propelled Harwood to 11-0 victories over Lyndon and U-32 and 9-0 wins against Lamoille and Randolph. She scored four times to help her team rally past Thetford, 7-1. Nelson also found the back of the net four times in a 9-1 win over Lake Region in addition to contributing two goals and one assist during an 8-0 win over Peoples.
Harwood matched up late in the season against a red-hot Spaulding side that had won seven of its past eight matches. Nelson entered the showdown with 98 career goals and quickly gave her team the lead with a tidy finish in the 13th minute. Her younger sister Quinn doubled the lead in the 22nd minute before the Harwood captain added a second goal before halftime to hit the century mark for her career. Tanum Nelson became the 15th Vermont high school player to reach 100 goals and she added a second-half penalty kick for good measure, sealing a 4-1 victory over the Tide.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen two sisters who enjoyed playing together more than Tanum and Quinn,” Vasseur said. “Tanum got more excited when Quinn scored than when she scored.”
Tanum Nelson wound up with 25 goals this past fall in addition to dishing out 14 assists. Teammate Louisa Thomsen was the recipient of many of those picture-perfect offerings, giving HU a potent 1-2 offensive punch that overwhelmed most opponents.
“Tanum and Weezy play off each others’ strengths,” Vasseur said. “They both can pass and they both can score. They’d come into games as a double threat, and they’d make each other better. They play at such a high level. They make passes that other people don’t, but they’re on the same page. Whether they’re on defense or they’re on offense, they’re always at full speed. Playing off of each other has helped make each individual one even better.”
Harwood outscored opponents 105-14 this past fall, eliminating Otter Valley and Middlebury in the first two rounds of the playoffs before falling to eventual champ Rice in the semis. The Highlanders finished with a 14-2-1 record and have not had a losing season since 2005.
According to Vasseur, if the game was ever on the line during the past four years, Nelson was usually the first player to step forward and take matters into her own hands.
“That’s when she wanted the ball the most — that’s when she’s most excited to play,” Vasseur said. “That’s when you see Tanum at her best. The bigger the rivalry, the bigger the game, that’s when she loves to play even more. She strikes a free kick better than anybody I’ve ever seen in high school. As long as she felt she was within range, she was given the green light to fire away. She hit a free kick against Stowe this year, and I’ve never seen a ball hit harder. It was outside of the ball and it was just a flat line off her foot into the upper-left hand corner of the net. It was a beautiful shot.”
Nelson’s shooting accuracy, vision and midfield hustle were so advanced for the varsity level that she was man-marked by other players constantly. During a lot of matches opponents opted to shadow Nelson with their top two defenders for the full 80 minutes. However, they learned quickly that keeping a good player down is easier said than done.
“It’s few and far between in Division II,” Vasseur said of the 1-on-1 attention. “You saw it with (Tatum) Shappy at Milton, and even last year (Caroline) Kirby at U-32 got marked up a lot. Yes, some teams do it on occasion. But a lot of the time they were marked, they were forwards. Tanum being marked up by as many people and coming out of the midfield is a little more rare. But going into games, it was just assumed. And It was actually something she would joke about. It never really changed our game plan. She would draw defenders and then she would play it forward. And that’s where Weez and Emma (Ravelin) got a lot of their goals.”
Nelson is committed to compete next year for Division I Cornell University, where Kirby recently wrapped up her freshman campaign. Kirby was the 2019 and 2020 TA Player of the Year, while 2018 POY Chloe Schiff (Colby) and 2017 POY Cricket Basa (UVM) have also thrived at the NCAA level.
Looking ahead to the future, Vasseur has no doubt that Nelson possesses all the tools to become the latest small-town Vermonter to shine on the big stage.
“Tanum just loves to play soccer,” he said. “She’s intense and one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever coached. She’s just a natural athlete and has an athlete’s mentality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.