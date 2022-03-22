Barely a week after winter landed nearly a foot of snow across the Green Mountains, mild temperatures and sunshine ushered in what many are calling the worst mud season in recent memory.
“This is probably the worst mud season in 20 years,” said Waterbury’s Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk. “If you don’t have to travel on a gravel road, don’t.”
Local road crews this week are out working on virtually every gravel town road to scrape and grade, fill with crushed rock, and try to return conditions to passable for local residents, school buses and delivery vehicles.
Closures to through traffic began late last week on Perry Hill and Gregg Hill where cars stuck in deep ruts blocked the roads. By Monday, about a dozen roads in Waterbury and close to 30 across the Harwood school district were off-limits to school buses. The school district central office was issuing multiple messages a day updating parents on routes, pickup and drop-off spots and times. Parents were asked to get children to paved roads in the vicinity of their soggy streets.
Conditions began to improve Monday night as temperatures cooled off to below freezing. “The problem we’re facing is we’re not getting any freezing temperatures,” Shepeluk said as the muddy areas grew at the start of last weekend.
On Monday night, Shepeluk updated the Waterbury Select Board on efforts by the town Highway Department. Loads of crushed rock were being trucked to problem spots and crews would be working all week, he said, to get roads back in shape. “They seem to be making some progress,” he said, adding that he hoped school buses would be able to return to their normal routes later in the week.
He added that he’s had multiple calls and emails from local residents. “Most people are very understanding,” he said, advising select board members that if they received called from anyone particularly upset, to direct them to him.
While residents on the dirt roads might be limiting their travels to avoid the headaches, others were venturing out to drive through the ruts for the experience. “The worst part is that there’s always those who have to go out to see what it’s like,” Shepeluk said.
Many have taken to social media sharing photos, stories and videos documenting conditions around the region. One clip of an SUV slogging its way through deep mud sent in to Waterbury Roundabout from Perry Hill resident Dennis Scannell had amassed nearly 200,000 views on Facebook by Tuesday morning.
Not everyone made it through, however. Lilli Biedermann lamented getting her sedan mired down on Gregg Hill Road. Luckily it wasn’t far from home and her husband, Ken, was able to free it using their tractor.
Others were taking it slow and steady to get where they need to go. The Waterbury Area Senior Center is in mud season mode for Meals on Wheels deliveries. “Muddy roads are something we are ready for each year just like snow and ice,” said Justin Blackman, chair of the center’s board of directors.
The center’s meal program serves several dozen seniors in Waterbury and nearby communities providing daily meal deliveries. Muddy roads may mean dropping off extra frozen meals to clients on roads that are in rough shape. “We will deliver a few frozen meals to have on hand just in case the road conditions prevent delivery. Our staff is in contact with our recipients making sure they are not left without food,” Blackman explained.
So far most mail deliveries were happening, albeit a bit slower than usual. Waterbury Center Post Office staffer Joe Mongeur said carriers are accustomed to mud season challenges. “So far, it’s not been catastrophic,” he said. Anyone who hasn’t received mail and can make it to the post office can stop in to pick up mail.
Local residents on roads that are in bad shape are reminded to check in with neighbors, especially elderly residents.
It also is important for residents in those areas to have an emergency plan. Waterbury Fire Chief Gary Dillon said the department deals with calls on muddy roads every spring. Sometimes there is a way around mud to get to a call, other times a road crew may have to assist, he said.
“Every year, emergency vehicles get stuck in the mud someplace. In Waterbury, the fire department has been very fortunate and has not had a problem that would prevent us from getting someplace,” he explained. “It could happen. People should always have a home emergency plan on getting to a safe place.”
Dillon emphasized Shepeluk’s message for local residents to limit their travel on dirt roads as much as possible. “I realize that people that live there have no choice, but people should not just go out for a ride to see how bad they are,” he added.
Blackman said Meals on Wheels would continue to make its weekday deliveries even if that means drivers need to get creative. “Our volunteer drivers are amazing and will always try to make a delivery. It is not unheard of for a driver to park and walk the last few hundred yards to make a successful delivery,” he said.
Up on Blush Hill on Monday, a crew from Kingsbury was unloading equipment to tackle the roads in the Pinnacle Ridge neighborhood. A FedEx delivery truck approached, slowed, and steered to the far edge of the lane, straddling some ruts and finding firm ground for two tires at least. “That’s how you do it,” said Bill Nelson as he watched the truck make its way. “Use the best part of the road you can find.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.