Vermont reported 68 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday for a statewide total to date of 4,172.
A total of 21 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, with five in intensive care.
The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 71 new cases per day on Nov. 15 to 67.29 new cases per day on Nov. 29.
