MONTPELIER — The Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that Robert Bivens, 54, and Andrew Sollace, 41, both of Montpelier, were arraigned on multiple counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.
Bivens was arraigned on two felony counts and three misdemeanor counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.
Sollace was arraigned on four felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.
The charges brought against the two men were part of a criminal investigation, including the execution of search warrants into the shared residence of Bivens and Sollace, as well as online data accounts.
The Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the investigation. In this case, it included personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Montpelier Police Department, Randolph Police Department, Burlington Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.
According to a news release from the state Attorney General's office, the investigation was initiated when VT-ICAC received multiple CyberTipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that files of suspected child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” were uploaded on the Google platform, the release stated.
Based on an investigation of these tips, Bivens and Sollace were identified as the alleged suspects. During the execution of a search warrant, law enforcement officers located alleged child sexual abuse material on cell phones belonging to the men. Law enforcement will be conducting further examinations of devices collected from the shared residence, the release stated.
Bivens and Sollace both pleaded not guilty at their arraignments in the Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Division. The court ordered conditions of release, which restrict Bivens' and Sollace’s access to minors and devices capable of accessing the internet, the release states.
