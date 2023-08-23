Now we are out of the emergency phase from the recent flooding. Next will be much discussion on preventing future floods. I suspect “climate change” (i.e., global warming caused by humans using carbon-based fossil fuels) will be the prime culprit. Solving the “problem” will involve increased control over our activities by imposed mandates.
If “climate change” is an immediate existential threat, maybe our leaders should show us the way, not just tell us what we have to do while essentially exempting themselves.
For example, a local weather forecaster includes the words “climate change” in his forecasts almost daily. If he really believes what he is saying, I thank him very much for his warning us.
However — and there is always a however — he is also advertising a guided trip to Antarctica. He will lead the trip of a lifetime. Commercial flights, charter flights, a well-equipped cruise ship, all parts of this trip — a luxury pleasure jaunt fueled by fossil fuels.
There seems to be a mixed message here. I can see several possibilities.
— Climate change is an existential threat but is so far gone, it doesn’t matter what we do. Might as well enjoy a trip to Antarctica before you cook. Just let the rest of us act as we see fit.
— Climate change may be serious, but not so serious that a trip to Antarctica needs to be sacrificed. Someone else can make any necessary sacrifices.
— Climate change is not really serious, so just enjoy a trip to Antarctica if you want to.
Which is it?
If the trip ends up going off, I hope they enjoy themselves and have safe travels. Just please stop telling the rest of us how we need to live.
Gesualdo Schneider
Middlesex