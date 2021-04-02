In response to James Hall's claims of Biden blunders, I simply ask him to explain what Biden possibly could have done to be responsible for gas prices going up a day or two after the election.
I am not sure if he is aware Trump was still president at that time, and the president does not have control over gas prices. It is simply a matter of supply and demand. I remember Trump cheering the falling gas prices when oil actually went into negative prices as our economy ground to a halt last year.
I hope James recognizes that was not a sign of economic health, just as the gas prices back in November were not a sign of economic trouble.
Matthew Brown
Bomoseen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.