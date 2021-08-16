The images seem all too familiar, even if they are almost 50 years old.
President Joe Biden said Monday he stands “squarely” behind his decision to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
He looked a little “pantsed” by the swiftness with which the Taliban took over the capital, Kabul.
Which leaves many Americans wondering: What is the end game here?
The Associated Press seemed to have a pretty good idea about what was happening (and not happening) on Monday.
Apparently, according to the AP, one of America’s top military commanders met face-to-face with senior leaders of the Taliban, urging the longtime enemy not to interfere with the massive evacuation at the Kabul airport.
And yet …
The U.S. was certainly rushing thousands of troops back into Afghanistan on Monday to try to secure the airport for some of the tens of thousands of Americans, Afghans and others seeking to flee ahead of Taliban rule. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there were now 2,500 American forces at the airport.
(Cue the images of helicopters landing on rooftops in Vietnam ...)
According to the AP, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, warned the Taliban officials that the U.S. military would respond forcefully to defend the airport if necessary, a U.S. official said separately, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks not yet announced publicly.
The Taliban takeover comes two weeks before the date President Joe Biden had set to withdraw the last U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan and end the U.S. role in the war there. Emboldened by that withdrawal, the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday, setting off chaotic scenes as foreign diplomats and Afghans rushed to the airport, one of the last avenues of escape, the AP noted.
At least seven people have died in three days of chaos at the airport, including two armed individuals killed by U.S. forces, and Afghans who fell from the wheel wells of a U.S. combat plane as it took off. Kirby said Monday that both civilian and military air operations were suspended for now, due to people on the civilian side of airport interfering with takeoffs and landings.
According to the White House, U.S. was sending still another battalion to try to secure the airport, but said the total intended U.S. deployments to safeguard the evacuations through the airport would remain at 6,000.
According to the AP, the U.S. official who revealed the U.S.-Taliban direct talks said that in the meeting on Sunday in Qatar, McKenzie and the Taliban agreed to establish a “deconfliction mechanism” — an arrangement by which evacuation operations at the airport could continue without interference by the new rulers of the country.
McKenzie is the senior commander responsible for the remaining U.S. forces in Kabul. As head of U.S. Central Command, he also is responsible for U.S. military operations in the greater Middle East, including Central Asia.
Again, according to an AP report, a U.S. defense official said American warplanes — which had been hitting Taliban targets during the withdrawal, in a failed effort to help Afghan forces block the Taliban blitz — were not currently conducting any airstrikes.
The official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, added there was no sign Monday of any significant ongoing fighting by any forces of the now-routed U.S.-backed Afghan government. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban entered Kabul.
The insurgent group said it would soon begin forming a new government. Its resurgence comes nearly 20 years after U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan to crush the al-Qaida plotters behind the 9/11 attacks. The Taliban government that had hosted al-Qaida was overthrown.
Less than a week after a U.S. military assessment predicted Kabul could be surrounded by insurgents in 30 days, the world watched stunning scenes of Taliban fighters standing in the Afghan president’s office and crowds of Afghans rushing the airport tarmac to try to escape the country.
This is an ugly situation that does not seem to have widespread support from the world, at large. The president may have overstepped and just handed the Taliban its biggest victory. And we are left with that hollow feeling of why did we suffer so many losses then?
