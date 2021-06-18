EAST MONTPELIER — Nathaniel Rice successfully avoided capping his high school career with a cringe-worthy address at U-32 Middle and High School on Wednesday night and fellow graduate Noah McLane learned an unexpected lesson: It might be better to give than to receive, but doing both at once sure is sweet.
On a night when many memories were made, and Rice spoke at length about the ones — some more “cringey” than others — he’ll take away from his days at U-32. McLane turned a touching, 21-year-old tradition into one-man show.
He had no idea.
Neither did Jackie Gahagen, the woman for whom the award McLane received during Friday night’s commencement is named.
Now living in Florida, Gahagen, 86, was hired as Vermont’s first female athletic director when U-32 opened in 1971 and later served for more than 20 years as associate principal.
Gahagen retired in 2000 and the “Gahagen Award” has been a graduation staple at U-32 ever since. It’s the one where the award — a piece of artwork produced by one graduate is presented to another who, as Gahagen did for so many years, “… exemplifies the true spirit and soul of U-32.”
This year’s recipient, McLane, was presented with a framed black-and-white photograph he snapped of himself while playing with light and shutter speed last year.
“I look possessed,” he said attempting to explain the photograph he’d taken, but struggling to find the words.
Flor Diaz-Smith, chair of the Washington Central School Board, had plenty of words to describe McLane — a four-sport athlete, member of the group Seeking Social Justice and generally Mr. Everywhere.
“He’s like the mayor of U-32,” Diaz-Smith said of McLane. “Everyone knows him.”
A year ago McLane — a lanky teen, spent one June day perched on a boulder just off campus greeting graduates, who because of the pandemic, had to pick up their diplomas one at a time.
This year McLane picked up his own diploma and reeled in an award that was created by him.
That’s never happened before and might never happen again, but it happened on Friday and as a drizzle turned into a steady rain, nobody seemed to mind.
Contacted hours before Friday’s graduation at her Florida home, Gahagen was tickled that the award is still a tradition at U-32 and intrigued that some worthy student — virtually no one knew who at that point — had unknowingly created his own award.
“Isn’t that something,” said Gahagen, who was part of the experiment that was U-32 when it was launched 50 years ago and fondly recalled speaking at graduation some 20 years later.
What did she say?
“I told them how much I loved being there and how much it meant to me,” she said.
So in his own way did Rice, whose submitted speech was selected by student representatives of a teacher adviser system that has been a hallmark of U-32 since it’s founding.
Rice opened his address with a question, followed by a quick correction.
“What a year, huh?” he asked “What a weird couple of years, more accurately.”
Rice promised not to dwell on the pandemic and technically never mentioned a public health crisis that upended the Class of 2021’s junior year and meant half the class spent their senior year learning from home while the other half was in school.
Instead Rice took graduates on a trip down memory lane while encouraging them not to forget the experience despite the bumps along the way.
“When we cringe and try desperately to forget all the bad stuff in our earlier school years, we’re forgetting the good stuff too,” he said. “Yes, there was good stuff — I firmly believe that good can be found everywhere, no matter how bad the event itself.”
That was true of an eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C., that wasn’t without things to complain about, but was an incredible experience from students from small-town Vermont. What Rice didn’t say, but could have, was the Class of 2021 had an eighth-grade trip. This year’s eighth-graders didn’t travel to Washington, D.C. Neither did last year’s.
All things considered, Rice said his six-year stay at U-32 produced lasting memories. Many were inside jokes, while a few — robotics class, writing for the school newspaper to being accepted into Norwich University’s biology program — weren’t.
“Those are the things I remember and those are the things I’ll keep with me,” Rice said turning the personal acknowledgment into a thought-provoking question for his classmates.
“What are your memories?” he asked. “What are the things you’ll keep with you? That’s what I encourage everyone to think about tonight, even as you burn all your homework and drive off into the sunset.”
In an address that surely would have resonated with Gahagen, Rice urged graduates to embrace his “remember” mantra.
“Don’t forget the fun times you had,” he said. “Don’t forget the teachers who helped you every step of the way. Don’t forget the people who said ‘hi’ to you in the hallways. Heck, don’t even forget the classwork because all of that stuff forged everyone here into the person they are now.”
That’s saying something, according to U-32 librarian Meg Allison, who, like Rice, was chosen by students to speak at the outdoor graduation that was held on a football field inside the Chaplin/Topping Track where many — if not most — of them recently camped out for their class prank.
Allison arrived at U-32 when this year’s seniors were seventh graders and she had high praise for a class with which she feels a special kinship.
Allison’s address might have tempted Mother Nature, but it was well-delivered, heart-felt and worth the time it took for her to flag lessons learned reading “Harry Potter,” “Charlotte’s Web” and “Where the Wild Things Are.”
The soft-spoken librarian riveted her attention on this years graduating class as she closed with an observation and some parting advice.
“We are part of the universe my friends a part of something much bigger than all of this,” she said. “Now is the time for you each to create something new. Have thrilling adventures and explore new lands. Help others with less power than you along the way and make space at the table for everyone to join in the feast. Learn that conflict helps us grow. Lean into the discomfort of not knowing all the answers because that’s how we become wiser.”
Allison was just warming up.
“From time to time tap into that sense of child-like wonder that is in all of you … and take in the world not as bored tourists, but as wide-eyed wanders,” she continued. “Life is really one heck of a wild a precious ride and always remember home is where the heart is no matter how big and grown you get.”
And then, Allison said: “Let the wild rumpus start!”
It did. And so did the rain, which seriously sped up the presentation of diplomas with four — sometime five graduates occasionally on the small stage at the same time.
What a difference a year made!
Last year’s graduates had the stage all to themselves, and the only spectators were the people who drove in and out with them.
The jarring juxtaposition wasn’t lost on Principal Steve Dellinger-Pate.
“When we began this year, I could not imagine standing here before you, without a mask, at the largest gathering in central Vermont in at least 15 months,” he told those sitting on the crowded field and the bank beyond. “This is a special day, and I am proud to celebrate it with you.”
Dellinger-Pate praised graduates for their perseverance and declared them ready.
“I could not have imagined the challenges this class has faced, and ultimately conquered,” he said. “There are no doubts in my mind that the graduating class of 2021 is ready to fulfill the vision of U-32: You have the passion, the creativity and power to contribute to both our local and global community.”
Graduating seniors, their families and friends also heard from Superintendent Bryan Olkowski, who applauded Dellinger-Pate for his selection as Vermont’s Principal of the Year, the schools faculty and staff for their tireless commitment to students, parent for the critical role they played in a once-in-a-lifetime year, and the School Board and the community for their support.
Olkowski saved his biggest thanks for graduates, whom he praised for their “resilience and tenacity” and before declaring them well prepared.
“Thank you for stepping up this past year,” Olkowski said. “Thank you for taking care of your friends and looking out for one another. Thank you for making the best of a difficult and challenging year. And thank you for never giving up.
“If you bring that same determination and positivity with you into the world I have no doubt whatsoever that you will succeed in all that you do,” he added.
When Olkowski spoke, it just looked like rain. By the time Allison finished speaking, it was raining. However, as the rain fell, caps flew in the air. McLane — the “mayor of U-32” was smiling, Rice had a fresh memory and the wild rumpus was officially underway.
