Just as Vermont and the nation have just marked two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, schools around Vermont are dropping many of the mitigation measures that have been in place to curb the spread of the virus.
This week, all schools in the Harwood Unified Union School District have made mask-wearing optional for students and staff in school, at school events, and on buses. And while schools still have home testing kits to distribute to students and staff, school administrators will end their practice of notifying those who may have been in close contact with an individual who tests positive.
The steps are in keeping with the state’s directive to lift all school-specific COVID-19 guidance as schools transition to follow the same recommendations issued for the general public.
“In HUUSD, we are happy to report that we did not experience a COVID surge after the recent school break; our data for staff and students reflects a positive reduction of cases overall,” Superintendent Brigid Nease said in a memo to the school community on March 10 that details the changes in school health protocols.
Parents were asked to discuss their preferences for students regarding wearing masks at school, Nease said. “School staff cannot be responsible for managing and enforcing students to follow the personal choices made by a family. Families need to be clear with their own children what their masking expectations are,” she wrote in the memo.
Other changes in how schools handle COVID-19 cases include ending email notifications when someone tests positive after being in school. An online count will be kept for the district overall with updates to it weekly, Nease said. In addition, unvaccinated staff -- of which there are very few in the district -- will no longer need to test weekly; visitors to schools also will no longer need to show proof of vaccination.
Nease said school officials will still monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in schools and will be prepared to change protocols if necessary. “We will continue to collect data regarding COVID-19 cases infectious while in school, as well as how student and staff attendance is impacted by COVID-19,” she writes. “We remain ready to shift, as we have done over the past two years if data indicates that risk levels merit such a change.”
Read the full community update from the school district on the homepage online at HUUSD.org.
School steps mirror the larger community
The moves to relax COVID mitigation measures in schools mirror steps by state officials to scale back recommendations to the general public regarding COVID-19. Mask-wearing is now up to individuals based on one’s own calculation of risk to oneself and others, according to Gov. Phil Scott and state Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
“The decision to wear a mask will be up to each person based on their own circumstances, personal risk assessment and health needs,” Levine said at last week's press briefing. He said individuals should do what they are most comfortable with in indoor public settings for what he called “this transition time.”
Another source on public health guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is still tracking COVID-19 transmission rates nationally by county. In areas deemed “high” transmission, masks indoors in public are still recommended. The latest CDC map updated March 10 showed just Rutland County in Vermont as having a high transmission rate with all others labeled medium.
Many communities around the state with requirements for mask-wearing in indoor public places have either ended them or have allowed them to expire. Several nearby are still in effect for a short time such as Williston (until March 22) and Richmond (until April 4).
Public health guidance still urges those who test positive to isolate from others for at least five days, and those who have come in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19 to test and wear a mask around others. Advice varies based on vaccination status. Guidelines for those infected or in close contact are online at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/symptoms-sickness.
The latest steps come as positive case reports continue to decline, according to Health Department data. As of Monday, the seven-day daily case average was 114. Although 255 new cases were reported Friday through Sunday, just 17 Vermonters were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday; four of those individuals were in intensive care. Reports of COVID-related deaths have slowed as well. So far in March, four deaths have been recorded as of Monday. February saw 59 deaths and the total for the pandemic stands at 608 for the state.
Locally, the latest community data released on Friday, March 11, by the Health Department showed just 21 new cases for Waterbury for the seven days that ended on Wednesday, March 9. Other nearby communities also saw fewer cases reported: 10 in Stowe; three and four in Moretown and Waitsfield respectively.
More information is online at healthvermont.gov
