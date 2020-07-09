WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – A 72 year-old Braintree man is facing aggravated stalking charges across three counties following complaints that he improperly followed two young children, Vermont State Police said.
Leonard D. Rix is due in Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction on Friday, police said.
The two juveniles are now 16 and 12 years old from Bethel. and were followed in Windsor, Washington and Orange counties in 2019, Detective Trooper Chris Blais said.
The Bethel constable began the investigation in June 2019 after a local resident reported the family, including the children, were being stalked, Blais said. The original report was Rix reportedly followed the children and contacted them at sporting games, home, and a gym, the detective said.
State police were later brought into the case as the investigation continued for a month. Rix was eventually arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks in Royalton, Blais said.
Rix was processed and released on conditions with an order to appear in court on Friday.
Because both victims were under age 16 at the time of the offenses the charge is considered aggravated stalking, Blais said.
