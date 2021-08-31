Vermont's Lt. Gov. Molly Gray announced some important personal news on Monday: she and fiancé Michael Palm were married on Saturday, Aug. 28, at her family’s farm in Newbury.
Gray’s office released a traditional wedding announcement saying: “Molly Rose Gray and Michael David Palm were married on August 28th at the Four Corners Farm in Newbury, Vermont.”
The second paragraph noted that Gray serves as Vermont’s lieutenant governor and that Palm is a captain for Republic Airways based out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The couple met in Burlington where they were introduced by mutual friends, the announcement says.
Gray shared her news on social media including this Twitter post. Screenshot
Elizabeth Novotny, Esq. of Jericho officiated the private ceremony that took place outdoors on Gray’s family farm overlooking the Connecticut River with close friends and family in attendance.
In social media posts on Sunday, Gray wrote: “It is with tremendous joy that I introduce my husband and Vermont’s “Second Gentleman,” Mike Palm. … We look forward to our life together in this state we love so very much.”
Gray’s office shared several photos from the ceremony. “Our most heartfelt thanks to our families, friends and the Vermont community for the outpouring of love and support. We cannot wait to see you around the state in the days, weeks and months ahead,” Gray wrote.
The official announcement also noted that: “The Lt. Governor will retain her surname and will continue to be addressed as ‘Lt. Governor Molly Gray.’”
