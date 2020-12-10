Many of us are nestling under our favorite blanket on a comfy sofa to watch holiday movies. Ever wonder where those cute, Christmas-card-perfect movie towns are located? A couple are in Ohio.
Cleveland
One of the most popular Christmas movies ever made is “A Christmas Story,” which was filmed in Cleveland.
The Higbee’s building with decorated windows in the movie, where Ralphie saw the Red Rider BB gun, today is the Jack Casino. The tradition continues as the casino decorates its large windows for the holidays with the film’s iconic decorations. Usually, visitors will find that “major award,” the famous leg lamp, in one of the windows.
The 12-floor Higbee building was the first department store in the greater Cleveland area and is in the heart of Cleveland’s Public Square. It opened in 1931, closed in 2002 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The casino kept many of the building’s beautiful features and decorations intact inside as well.
Brian Jones purchased the “Christmas Story” house in 2005 on an eBay auction. He paid for it by selling leg lamps. He restored it from its more modern and re-modeled look back to its movie details, right down to the shed in the backyard and the leg lamp in the window. It is now open all year for public tours.
Directly across the street is the official “A Christmas Story” museum, which displays original props, costumes and memorabilia including behind-the-scenes photos and a gift shop.
Visit achristmasstoryhouse.com for hours and more.
Cincinnati
Two popular Hallmark Channel Christmas movies have been filmed in Cincinnati and the surrounding area, including the town of Wyoming. “A Christmas Melody” with Mariah Carey and Lacey Chabert is about high school rivals who face off when they come home to Ohio. Although the name of the town is Silver Falls in the movie, it was filmed in the Cincinnati area.
Watch the movie and then drive to its locations: Hyde Park, Wyoming Middle School, 420 Springfield Pike, 400 block of West Wyoming Avenue, Oak Avenue and Village Green Drive. Although people were walking around in shorts, T-shirts and flip flops at the time of filming, the town was covered in Hollywood snow and was fully decorated for Christmas.
“The Christmas Masterpiece,” premiering this year on Hallmark, was also filmed in the picturesque town of Wyoming, in several locations including the Colonel Reily house (Ramstetter residence), the Pfierman residence on Burns Avenue and CWC, the Restaurant.
For more information on the Cincinnati area, including where to stay and eat, visit cincyusa.com, and for Cleveland, visit thisiscleveland.com.
