To the Community:
On April 18 we wished a happy 20th anniversary to the Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team.
It was on April 18, 2002 that the Waterbury Ambulance Service Trustees voted to create Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team as a way to support the Waterbury Fire Department after a series of all-night rescues on Camels Hump drained the department of firefighters.
Since then WBRT has responded to 246 calls for missing, injured, and ill persons in the backcountry.
Thus far in 2022 the team has been called out five times.
Brian Lindner
WBRT team leader
