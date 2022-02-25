Town of Worcester Worcester Town Offices 20 Worcester Village Road Worcester, VT 05682 802-223-6942 WORCESTER PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Worcester Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on March 17, 2022 at 5:30 pm via ZOOM to seek comments on the addition of clarifying language to the Worcester Town Plan. This notice is issued pursuant to 24 V.S.A.§4384(d)(e) and §4444 (Public Hearing Notice). A copy of the Worcester Town Plan with proposed clarifying language (highlighted in red) may be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Uix9aCtn9q8gUtJYWg_VQn4puxryhzZJ/view?usp=sharing Participation via ZOOM is available using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82508413514 STATEMENT OF PURPOSE The public hearing is being held to hear comments on the clarifying language proposed for the Worcester Town Plan. If you cannot attend the public hearing by ZOOM, and wish to comment on the language, please send comments to: Toni Kaeding: kaedingtoni@gmail.com or Toni Kaeding, PO Box 325, Worcester, VT 05682 For further information, contact Town Clerk Katie Winkeljohn at 802-223-6942 THE WORCESTER PLANNING COMMISSION February 14, 2022 in Worcester, VT
