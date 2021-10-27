WORCESTER PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Worcester Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7pm on Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021 via ZOOM to seek comments on the Commission’s draft of the updated Town Plan. This notice is issued pursuant to 24 V.S.A.§4384(d)(e) and §4444 (Public Hearing Notice). A full copy of the proposed Plan may be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14AOSXXdzu4O_Xt30ciNwsR8apizW623Q/view?usp=sharing Participation via ZOOM is available using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81991692931 STATEMENT OF PURPOSE The public hearing is being held to solicit comments regarding the proposed Town Plan which updates the former Town Plan (2007). The proposal covers all lands within the Town of Worcester. Full copies of the draft Town Plan may be found at the Town Clerk’s office or through the link above. If you cannot attend the public hearing by ZOOM, and wish to comment on the Plan, please send comments to: Toni Kaeding: kaedingtoni@gmail.com or Toni Kaeding, PO Box 325, Worcester, VT 05682 For further information, contact Town Clerk Katie Winkeljohn at 802-223-6942 THE WORCESTER PLANNING COMMISSION Dated Oct 20, 2021 in Worcester, VT
