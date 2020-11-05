STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 65-5-18 OECV WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST v. IAN CARLISLE AND DIANA CARLISLE AKA DIANA L. CARLISLE AKA DIANE CARLISLE OCCUPANTS OF: 14 Radio Drive, Randolph VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 2, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Ian Carlisle and Diana Carlisle aka Diana L. Carlisle to CitiFinancial, Inc., dated February 28, 2007 and recorded in Book 164 Page 329 of the land records of the Town of Randolph, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from CFNA Receivables (TX) LLC, a Texas Limited Liability Company, successor by merger to CFNA Receivables (MD), LLC f/k/a CFNA Receivables (MD), Inc. f/k/a CitiFinancial, Inc. to CitiFinancial Servicing LLC dated November 14, 2017 and recorded in Book 206 Page 234: (2) Assignment of Mortgage from CitiFinancial Servicing LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A dated November 14, 2017 and recorded in Book 206 Page 235; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A to Stanwich Mortgage Acquisition Company IV, LLC dated June 14, 2019 and recorded in Book 210 Page 889; (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Stanwich Mortgage Acquisition Company IV, LLC to Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC dated July 12 2019 and recorded in Book 210 Page 892; (5) Assignment of Mortgage from Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC to FV-I, Inc. in Trust for Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC dated October 1, 2019 and recorded in Book 211 Page 648; and (6) Assignment of Mortgage from FV-I, Inc. in Trust for Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust dated April 24, 2020 and recorded in Book 213 Page 528, all of the land records of the Town of Randolph for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 14 Radio Drive, Randolph, Vermont on November 30, 2020 at 10:00AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN TOWN OF RANDOLPH , ORANGE COUNTY, STATE OF VT, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 150 PAGE 687 ID# 118023010, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT NO. 1, PLAT ENTITELED, SURVEY OF PART OF THE STOKE COMMUNICATION CORPORATION, LAND IN RANDOLPH VERMONT FOR STUART W. OSHA AND ROBERT C. MACADOO, SURVEYED BY AMERICAN SURVEY COMPANY DATED MAY 25, 1990 REVISED JULY 15, 1992, FILED IN MAP BOOK V AT PAGE 67, RECORDED ON 07/15/1992 AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS A METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY, SUBJECT TO RIGHT OF WAY. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM CARMEN R. COVIELLO TO IAN CARLISLE and DIANE CARLISLE HUSBAND AND WIFE TENANCY BY ENTIRETY, DATED 05/22/2004 RECORDED ON 05/28/2004 IN BOOK 150, PAGE 687 IN ORANGE COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF VT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 21, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
