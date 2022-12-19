Washington Central Unified Union School District Visioning & Strategic Planning Facilitation Consultant Washington Central Unified Union School District is requesting proposals for a Visioning & Strategic Planning Facilitation Consultant to engage in a multi-year visioning/strategic planning process, with an emphasis on equity and engagement, that will create equity within the District around a common understanding of what our communities believe all students should experience in our educational system. Please submit a proposal electronically to mroy@u32.org. Proposals due by January 15, 2023. EOE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.