WASHINGTON CENTRAL UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING The legal voters of the Washington Central Unified Union School District, a municipal corporation consisting of the Towns of Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex, and Worcester, Vermont, are hereby notified and warned to meet in their respective towns at the polling places hereinafter named on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, to vote by Australian ballot on Articles 1 through 9 as outlined below. The polls will open beginning at 8:00 AM in Berlin; 7:00 AM in Calais; 7:00 AM in East Montpelier; 7:00 AM in Middlesex; and 10:00 AM in Worcester. The polls will close in all towns at 7:00 PM. ARTICLE 1. To elect a Clerk for a term of one (1) year. ARTICLE 2. To elect a Treasurer for a term of one (1) year. ARTICLE 3. To elect a Moderator for a term of one (1) year. ARTICLE 4. To elect the following School Directors: Berlin One (1) School Director One (1) Year of a Two (2) Year Term One (1) School Director Three (3) Year Term Calais One (1) School Director Three (3) Year Term East Montpelier One (1) School Director Three (3) Year Term Middlesex One (1) School Director Two (2) Years of a Three (3) Year Term One (1) School Director Three (3) Year Term Worcester One (1) School Director Two (2) Years of a Three (3) Year Term One (1) School Director Three (3) Year Term ARTICLE 5. To fix the annual compensation of the Union School District officers. Clerk $500.00 Treasurer $6,600.00 Directors $1,000.00 each ARTICLE 6. Shall the voters of the Washington Central Unified Union School District approve the school board to expend $34,984,949 which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $19,533 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 0.01% higher than spending for the current year. ARTICLE 7. Shall the School District authorize the Board of School Directors of Washington Central Unified Union School District to hold any audited fund balance as of June 30, 2021 in a reserve fund to be expended under the control and direction of the Board of School Directors for the purpose of operating the school? ARTICLE 8. Shall the School District authorize the Board of School Directors to borrow money in anticipation of the receipt of revenues for the 2021-2022 school year? Polling Places and Times: Berlin Municipal Office in Berlin Corners – 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM Calais Town Hall in Calais – 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM East Montpelier Elementary School in East Montpelier – 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM Middlesex Town Hall in Middlesex – 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM Worcester Town Hall in Worcester – 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM A virtual public hearing will take place at 6:30 PM on March 1, 2021 to provide information on the articles to be voted by Australian Ballot at the municipalities’ respective Town Meetings on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. https://tinyurl.com/y5bagl9s Meeting ID: 843 7229 9786 Password: 234101 Phone: 1-929-205-6099 Upon closing of the polls, the ballots shall be transported and delivered to the Berlin Municipal Office in the Town of Berlin and comingled and counted by members of the Boards of Civil Authority of several towns under the supervision of the Clerk of the Washington Central Unified Union School District. The legal voters of Washington Central Unified Union School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration, and absentee voting relative to said annual meeting shall be as provided in Sections 553 and 706(u) of Title 16, and Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. SCHOOL DIRECTORS C. Scott Thompson, Chair (Calais) George Gross (Berlin) Flor Diaz Smith, Vice-Chair (East Montpelier) Dorothy Naylor (Calais) Jonas Eno-Van Fleet, Clerk (Worcester) Jaiel Pulskamp (Worcester) Diane Nichols-Fleming (Berlin) Malinda (Lindy) Johnson (East Montpelier) Karoline May (Middlesex) Chris McVeigh (Middlesex) Jill Olson (Middlesex) Kari Bradley (Calais) Stephen Looke (East Montpelier) Jonathan Goddard (Berlin) Mary Ormsby, Clerk
