WASHINGTON CENTRAL UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING The legal voters of the Washington Central Unified Union School District, a municipal corporation consisting of the Towns of Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex, and Worcester, Vermont are hereby notified and warned to meet in their respective tows at the polling places hereinafter named on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, to vote by Australian ballot on Articles 1 through 8 as outline below. ARTICLE 1. To elect a Clerk for a term of one (1) year. ARTICLE 2. To elect a Treasurer for a term of one (1) year. ARTICLE 3. To elect a Moderator for a term of one (1) year. ARTICLE 4. To elect the following School Directors: Berlin One (1) School Director Three (3) Year Term Calais One (1) School Director Three (3) Year Term East Montpelier One (1) School Director Three (3) Year Term Middlesex One (1) School Director Three (3) Year Term Worcester One (1) School Director Three (3) Year Term ARTICLE 5. To fix the annual compensation of the Union School District officers. Clerk $500 Treasurer $6,600.00 Directors $1,100.00 each Chair $2,200.00 ARTICLE 6. Shall the voters of the Washington Central Unified Union School District approve the school board to expend $38,921,331 which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $23,022 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 12.86% higher than spending for the current year. ARTICLE 7. Shall the School District authorize the Board of School Directors of Washington Central Unified Union School District to hold any audited fund balance as of June 30, 2023 in a reserve fund to be expended under the control and direction of the Board of School Directors for the purpose of operating the school? ARTICLE 8. Shall the School District authorize the Board of School Directors to borrow money in anticipation of receipt of revenues for the 2023-2024 school year? Polling Places and Times: Berlin Municipal Office 108 Shed Rd. Berlin 10:00 AM-7:00 PM Calais Elementary School 321 Lightening Ridge Rd. in Calais 7:00 AM-7:00 PM East Montpelier Elementary School 665 Vincent Flats Rd. in East Montpelier 7:00 AM-7:00 PM Town Hall 5 Church St. in Middlesex 7:00 AM-7:00 PM Doty Elementary School 24 Calais Rd. in Worcester 10:00 AM-7:00 PM A public hearing will take place on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM to provide information on the articles to be voted by Australian Ballot at the municipalities' respective Town Meetings on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The public hearing will be at U-32 Middle & High School 930 Gallison Hill Rd., Montpelier, VT 05602 in Rm 128/131. There will be a virtual option as well. https://tinyrul.com/yckpbt48 Meeting Id: 852 5014 1942 Password: 675432 Phone: 1-929-205-6099 Upon closing of the polls, the ballots shall be transported and delivered to the East Montpelier Elementary School at 665 Vincent Flats Road in the Town of East Montpelier where they will be commingled and counted by members of the Boards of Civil Authority of district towns under the supervision of the Clerk of the Washington Central Unified Union School District. The legal voters of Washington Central Unified Union School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration, and absentee voting relative to said annual meeting shall be as provided in Sections 553 and 706 (u) of Title 16, and Chapters 43, 51, and 55 of title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. SCHOOL DIRECTORS /s/ Rosie Laquerre_________ Rosalie "Rosie" Laquerre, /s/ Flor Diaz- Smith______ WCUUSD Clerk Flor Diaz-Smith, Chair (East Montpelier) /s/ Ursula Stanley_________ Ursula Stanley (Middlesex) /s/ Kari Bradley_________ Kari Bradley, Vice-Chair Calais /s/ Chris McVeigh _________ Chris McVeigh (Middlesex) /s/ Diane Nichols-Fleming_ Diane Nichols-Fleming (Berlin) /s/ Joshua Sevits _________ Joshua Sevits (Middlesex) /s/ ___________________ Vera Frazier (Berlin) /s/ Mckayln Garrity LeClerc__ Mckaylyn Garrity LeClerc /s/ Jonathan Goddard____ (Worcester) Jonathan Goddard (Berlin) /s/ Jonas Eno-Van Fleet___ /s/ Maggie Weiss _____ Jonas Eno-Van Fleet, Clerk Martgrette "Maggie" Weiss (Calais) (Worcester) /s/ Daniel Keeney ______ /s/ Natasha Eckart Baning___ Daniel Keeney (Calais) Natasha Eckart Baning (Worcester) /s/ Melinda Johnson ____ Malinda "Lindy" Johnson (East Montpelier) /s/ Eric Anderson_______ Eric Anderson (East Montpelier)
