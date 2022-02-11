WASHINGTON CENTRAL UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING FOR March I, 2022 VOTE The legal voters of the Washington Central Unified Union School District who arc residents of the Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 between the hours of seven (7:00) o'clock in the forenoon (a.m.) at which time the polls will open and seven (7:00) o'clock in the afternoon (p.m.) at which time the polls will close; to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Articles of business: ARTICLE 1 Shall the voters of the Washington Central Unified Union School District vote to establish, the Central Vermont Career Center School District as described in the Governance Planning Committee Report approved by the State Board of Education 0n December 15, 2021? ARTICLE 2 To elect four members to the Central VT Career Center School District for the ensuing term commencing March 2, 2022 as follows: • One at-large director from Barre Unified Union School District to serve a term of three years. • One at-large director from Harwood Unified Union School District to serve a term of three years. • One at-large director from Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools to serve a term of one year. • One at-large director from Washington Central Unified Union School District to serve a term of two years. --------------------------------------- The legal voters and residents of Washington Central Unified Union School District are further warned and notified that an informational meeting will be held virtually via zoom on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 al 6pm for the purpose of explaining the articles to be voted on by Australian ballot. A recording of this forum will be placed on the CVCC website at cvtcc.org. The legal voters of Washington Central Unified Union School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said election shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51, and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Adopted and approved at a meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Washington Central Unified Union School District on January 19, 2022. Received for the record and recorded in the records of the Washington Central Unified Union School District on January 20, 2022. ATTEST: /s/ Rosie Laquerre___ Clerk /s/ Flor Diaz Smith___ /s/ Kari Bradley __ Flor Diaz Smith, Board Chair Kari Bradley, Vice Chair /s/ _______________ /s/ Lindy Johnson ____ Vera Frazier, Board Member Lindy Johnson, Board Member /s/ McKalyn Leclerc_ /s/ _______ ________ McKalyn Leclerc, Board Member Stephen Looke, Board Member /s/ Diane Nichols-Fleming Diane Nichols-Fleming, Board Member /s/ C. Scott Thompson /s/ Chris McVeigh __ Scott Thompson, Board Member Chris McVeigh, Board Member /s/ Jonathan Goddard /s/ Jill Olsen ________ Jonathan Goddard, Board Member Jill Olsen, Board Member /s/ Jonas Eno-Van Fleet Jonas Eno-Van Fleet, Board Member /s/ Ursula Stanley____ Ursula Stanley, Board Member Washington Central Unified Union School District Board of School Directors
