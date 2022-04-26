Washington Central Unified Union School District 1130 Gallison Hill Rd. Montpelier, VT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL INSURANCE BID Washington Central Unified Union School District (WCUUSD) comprised of Berlin Elementary, Calais Elementary, East Montpelier Elementary, Doty Memorial School (Worcester), Rumney Memorial School (Middlesex), U-32 and the School District Central Office invite bidders on the district insurance needs for fiscal year 2022-2023, which begins on July 1, 2022. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Melissa Tuller, Administrative Assistant at mtuller@u32.org or 802-229-0553 x 1316. Bids may be mailed to: WCUUSD –Insurance Bid, 1130 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier, VT 05602. Sealed bids must be in an envelope clearly marked INSURANCE BID. The owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids
